Providing for neighbors

GALLIA COUNTY — New Life Lutheran Church takes steps in feeding the hungry in Gallia County.

Once a month the organization hosts a truck from Lutheran Social Services that brings food, which the church distributes. The truck makes two trips a month to Gallia County; the first Tuesday to New Life Church and the third Tuesday of every month to Grace United Methodist Church on Second Avenue.

The next date for the Lutheran Church is Jan. 23, not the first Tuesday of the month. According to Pastor John Jackson, the severe winter weather and low sign-ups beforehand prompted them to postpone until Jan. 23. New Life Lutheran Church is located at 900 Jackson Pike. They have been hosting the food truck for about 10 years.

“The big thing of it is, it’s there to help people who are in need. I think one of the big things when people take advantage of something like this they have money to take care of other important needs, that’s why I encourage people to use it,” said Jackson. “If they would use it, they would free up the money for other important things.”

Jackson explained that nobody is ever turned away when they come the New Life for help. The food truck service will help anyone that stops by. The first time someone goes to New Life or Grace United, they need to bring some kind of government identification for everyone they are getting food for. There is a number that individuals can call ahead of time to make an appointment, which makes their process easier for those coming to the food truck and for the volunteers that coordinate the ministry.

“One of the things of it is, if there is an appointment made, he always brings plenty of food, but he needs to know how many people are coming so he can load the truck appropriately,” said Jackson. “They leave almost everything here, he leaves a lot of food there. We have food all the time, if anyone calls and wants food I give it out.”

Even though the truck comes to Gallia County twice in a month, individuals and families can only received assistance once a month.

“I think the big thing about Grace Methodist is they serve more of the people downtown while a lot of people in the county come to us,” said Jackson. “If you want to be Biblical about it, it goes back (to the book of) James where James said if you see somebody in need you take care of that need, you don’t just pray for them and say go be of good cheer.”

To learn more about the food truck, individuals can call New Life Lutheran Church at 740-446-4889 or call 877-704-3663 to make an appointment with the food truck service.

Volunteers with the church help distribute food at New Life Lutheran Church, as they have done for about 10 years now. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_lutheran.jpg Volunteers with the church help distribute food at New Life Lutheran Church, as they have done for about 10 years now. File photo

Lutherans give away food to those in need

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.