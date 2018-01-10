Sheriff’s office investigating two deaths in Meigs

RUTLAND — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that his office is currently investigating the deaths of two individuals who were discovered at a residence on New Lima Road outside of Rutland.

A well-being check was received at 2:20 p.m Tuesday from a family member and that’s what lead to the discovery. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley was contacted as well as the Meigs County Coroner’s Office Investigator and both were at the scene. A search warrant was obtained, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted and assisted in processing the scene for any evidence. Rutland Fire Department also assisted on scene.

This is an open investigation and any other details will be released as they become available.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_1.5-Sentinel-2.jpg