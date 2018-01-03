City financial future changing?

GALLIPOLIS — While Tuesday’s Gallipolis City Commission introduced new commissioners, and old, as they were sworn in for the coming year, it also raised the question as to whether the city’s financial woes may be seeing a temporary relief.

According to City Clerk and Auditor Annette Landers, at the beginning of 2017, the city’s general fund had a carryover budget from the previous year of $233,595.10. From 2017 into 2018, it has a carryover of $385,542.68.

“We’ve gotten a preliminary report how the general fund and all the other funds are doing,” said Landers. “The thing that was interesting to me is that…we’ve gained ground this year. Now, of course, the cautionary thing to say about this is that $20,000 of that was the sale of property and we did receive additional rebates from (Worker’s Compensation) which we don’t usually get every year. So, that accounts for some of it but a lot of this is just the department heads being very careful with their money.”

Landers said during the previous year’s figure estimates, the city had not expected it would see a growth in money saved. Typically, the carryover has been gradually shrinking over the last several years as city officials voiced concern over growing financial concerns.

“This year, our revenues actually outpaced our expenditures by (around) $151,000,” said Landers. “That’s very good. We’ve not seen a year like that in a very long time.”

Landers credited the city department heads with the finding along with Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene.

“I think it’s a team effort,” said Greene. “If you guys remember, especially you older commissioners, back the day I walked into this office, we were just barely making payroll. So, not only have we paid off some of (the city’s) debts, we’re actually coming ahead. I honestly believe and would like to see before I leave this office, even though maybe it’s a dream, close to a million dollars there (in carryover). It’s going to be tough but like (Landers) said, it’s a team effort. The department heads have cut back and we’ve used a lot of grant money. I can say its your department heads and employees that have saved a lot of money and I’m pretty proud of them.”

Landers said carryover funds were necessary at the beginning of a year to handle emergencies and standard city monetary needs before more tax funding was acquired as a new year pushed forward.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342 or at the Gallipolis Daily Tribune Facebook page.

Gallipolis City Commissioners discuss the year’s coming challenges and needs. From left to right sit Tony Gallagher, Mike Fulks, Steven Wallis, Cody Caldwell and Beau Sang. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_DSC_0485.jpg Gallipolis City Commissioners discuss the year’s coming challenges and needs. From left to right sit Tony Gallagher, Mike Fulks, Steven Wallis, Cody Caldwell and Beau Sang.