City commissioners sworn in

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commissioners welcomed Cody Caldwell and Beau Sang as new commissioners Tuesday evening, while Tony Gallagher returned for another term among the five commissioner seats.

“I, Tony Gallagher, being first duly sworn according to law, depose and say on my oath that I will support the Constitution of the United States of America, the Constitution of the State of Ohio and the Charter and Ordinances of the City of Gallipolis, Ohio,” said Gallagher, repeating after City Solicitor Adam Salisbury. “I will in all other respects faithfully, honestly and impartially discharge the duties of the Office of City Commissioner of Gallipolis, Ohio, during my continuance in the Office of City Commissioner. Further, I depose and say on my oath that my candidacy for nomination in election to the Office of Gallipolis City Commissioner has not violated any provision of section four of the Charter of the City of Gallipolis, Ohio. I so swear.”

Gallagher’s newcomer colleagues also took the same oath before all three were congratulated by Salisbury.

Veteran city commissioners Mike Fulks and Steven Wallis were voted president and vice-president of the commission for 2018, respectively.

“I just wanted to say on behalf of the commission to welcome the new guys and I hope you have a pleasant experience on the commission and enjoy it,” said Fulks. “Also, on behalf of the commission we wanted to thank our police and fire department and our street guys for working out in the weather. We appreciate them going out there and keeping things going for us.”

Sang is a native of the area and currently works for Rocket VII interactive, although he worked for Holzer Health Systems as an administrator since 2008. He graduated from Marshall University with a Masters in Health Care Administration in 2008.

Caldwell is a native of Gallipolis, having grown up in Rio Grande. He and his family currently reside in the city and own the French City Academy on Third Avenue. He currently works for Holzer as an x-ray technician where he has been for 10 years. He is a 2004 graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342. Morgan McKinniss contributed to this story.

Cody Caldwell, left, is sworn in as a Gallipolis City Commissioner Tuesday evening by City Solicitor Adam Salisbury, right. Beau Sang, center, was also sworn in alongside veteran city commissioner Tony Gallagher, not pictured. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_DSC_0481.jpg Cody Caldwell, left, is sworn in as a Gallipolis City Commissioner Tuesday evening by City Solicitor Adam Salisbury, right. Beau Sang, center, was also sworn in alongside veteran city commissioner Tony Gallagher, not pictured. Dean Wright | Ohio Valley Publishing