Baby New Year arrives

Holzer Health System welcomed its New Year’s Baby, Waylen Lee Fowler, born at 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 8 pounds and 2 ounces and 21 inches long. Shown pictured are Waylen with his parents, Wesley and Alexandria. He is also welcomed by big brother, Colt. The Fowlers are residents of Culloden, W.Va.

