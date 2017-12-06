Commission hears City Park cameras proposal

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commissioners listened to an informational proposal Tuesday about the possibility of placing digital cameras in and around Gallipolis City Park.

Travis Dennie with Infinity Tech Services spoke before the commission in regard to services he offers as an information technology specialist.

“I actually worked on a small concept,” said Dennie. “I’ve got a wireless tower adjacent to Mound Cemetery that’s 80 feet in the air. I climbed it and put a camera on it for a concept for this meeting. I worked on a proof of concept of what the site could be and have on it. (The camera system) has current weather and updates about once an hour.”

Dennie then displayed how camera systems could be viewed through a tablet to commissioners. City Manager Gene Greene said the public could potentially utilize the cameras to view ongoing weather patterns or activities in the park.

“As far as snapshots being uploaded so they’re visible on a website, those are easy to do,” said Dennie. “Live video is a little more in-depth.”

Dennie said he had seen similar systems where foreign countries had rewarded citizens who had watched camera images through websites and rewarded them for noting “funny” activities.

Dennie said he thought it might be interesting to have a camera at the corner of Court Street and First Avenue looking northeast. Dennie felt the cameras would need to be installed high enough atop a pole though to avoid vandalism and damage.

Commissioners asked about privacy concerns with the nearby homes surrounding City Park.

“I didn’t want anybody to pick up on people coming and going and casing out the traffic in and out of a house, so I’ve thought of a few of those things,” said Dennie.

Dennie discussed techniques to blur images or censor information the commission did not want to record and that camera lenses would need to be cleared periodically as insects and spiders often took up residence on a camera.

Commissioners thanked Dennie for coming in and said they would discuss the matter further before coming to any decisions.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Travis Dennie discusses the possibility of placing cameras in and around City Park at the Gallipolis City Commission meeting Tuesday. Travis Dennie discusses the possibility of placing cameras in and around City Park at the Gallipolis City Commission meeting Tuesday.