Gallia GOP looks to future

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County GOP Party gathered Tuesday for an evening of food, fellowship and looking forward to the future of both the state and the county.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost and Ohio Senator Frank LaRose both served as speakers at the rally. Yost is running for Ohio Attorney General and LaRose has his eye set on the Ohio Secretary of State chair.

Rally attendants listened to music performed by the Gallia Academy High School Band.

“I can’t run anymore (as auditor) due to term limits,” said Yost. “And I’m fine with term limits. I pretty much think if you can’t get done what you’re there to get done in eight years it’s time to move on…I’ve done a lot with the team I have and most people don’t know what a state auditor does. We audit financial statements of 5,900 entities around the state that use your tax dollars….We also look for efficiency savings because government doesn’t have a profit motive. They tend to run out of money and ask for more taxes instead of asking how do we do better. So, we have found $220 million through our efficiency studies at state and local government. We also work on public integrity and accountability.”

Yost credited his office with 140 individuals and counting who had been convicted of criminal offenses while in office.

According to information provided by the Gallia Republican Party, Yost began his career as an award-wining newspaper reporter for the Columbus Citizen-Journal and later practiced law with Burkam, Yost and Fuller in Delaware, before serving on city council and becoming the county auditor. He served for eight years as the elected prosecutor for Delaware County, winning the first capital murder case in the county’s history and claims to have taken down the county’s largest crime ring.

Yost has served as Ohio’s 32nd auditor. The auditor says his priorities will be to focus on human trafficking, the opioid epidemic and supporting law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties, if he is elected attorney general.

“I didn’t go to law school so that I can get (an abused woman) a divorce, I wanted to get her justice,” said Yost after sharing a tale about an individual seeking legal advice. “I still do. And not her, but everyone who has been wronged.”

Yost thanked Gallia for its hospitality and asked residents to consider voting for him.

