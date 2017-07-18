Learning showmanship provides life lessons

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Junior Fair is a place often associated with the sights, sounds, and smells of livestock.

The fair, held July 31-Aug. 5, plays host to cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, horses, llamas, rabbits, poultry, and other small animal projects. Livestock showing is a fundamental part of life for many youth in Gallia County as they spend all year long raising animals and preparing to show at the fair.

Last year Justin Butler won the master exhibitor competition, displaying his skill in livestock showing. To win this competition, individuals must show several different animals and are judged on their skill in the ring. To be allowed to compete, teens must work all year long to earn points in other contests as well as be grand champion or reserve grand champion in a category during the fair.

“It takes lots of practice, it takes all year of practicing every day with the animal,” said Butler. He explained the necessity of practice, saying “the shower makes the animal.”

At times the judges will select a showman based on their skill over the quality of the animal, emphasizing the need to practice and develop the skills.

Showing is a benefit to those youth that participate and put in the work year round.

“It helps you in everything because you have to perfect the skill, which is valuable in everything else in life,” stated Butler.

The benefits of learning a new skill and learning how to learn something new are both important in life; and are learned through raising and showing livestock.

“Kids need to learn to work by doing something they can be proud of,” said Butler.

On the Monday of fair week, livestock and animal show schedules are as follows. Horse showing will start at 8 a.m. in the horse ring. Rabbit judging is at 8:30 a.m. at the dairy barn. Poultry begins at 11 a.m. in the dairy barn. Miniature goats start at 1 p.m. in the show arena. Market goats will begin at 3 p.m. in the show arena.

Shows on Tuesday of fair week are: Horse production and contest show starts at 8 a.m. in the horse arena. Swine Showmanship starts at 8:30 a.m. in the show arena. Market swine will show at 4 p.m. in the show arena.

For Wednesday of fair week, beef breeding show will start at 9 a.m. in the show arena. Pet rabbit showing also starts at 9 a.m. in the gray pavilion. Sheep showmanship begins at 3 p.m. in the show arena. Market lambs will start at 6 p.m. in the show arena.

On Thursday of fair week, steer showing will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the show arena. Steer and feeder calf showmanship contests will start at 1 p.m. in the show arena. Feeder calf and dairy feeders will follow at 2 p.m. in the show arena as well. The dairy show will start at 4 p.m. at the show arena. Master exhibitor contest will begin at 7 p.m. in the show arena. Livestock judging will follow at 8 p.m. in the show arena as well.

On Friday of fair week, the livestock market sales begin with the market lamb sale at 9:15 a.m., the market steer sale at 11 a.m., the market goat sale at noon, all in the show arena. Small animal awards will start at 5 p.m. in the gray pavilion.

The Saturday of fair week will bring the market hog sale at 9 a.m. in the show arena.

These teens demonstrate their skill to the judges in goat showmanship at the 2016 fair. http://mydailytribune.aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/07/web1_abc-12017718174957332-1.jpg These teens demonstrate their skill to the judges in goat showmanship at the 2016 fair. Dean Wright/OVP

Preparing for the Gallia County Junior Fair

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext. 2108.

