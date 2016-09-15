Black Knights 2nd in golf tri-match

RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. — Point Pleasant’s Doug Workman went working away at medalist honors, while he and his Black Knight teammates took second-place in a triangular golf match on Wednesday.

The Black Knights, against host Ripley and Parkersburg South, shot a team total of 183 at Green Hills Golf Course in Ravenswood.

South shot four scores of 43 or lower, and thus won the tri-meet with a 168 — while Ripley posted a 192.

For the Black Knights, the senior co-captain Workman was the match medalist with a 39 — good enough for three-over-par at Green Hills.

All three of the other Point Pleasant counting scores were 48s — by Bryce Tayengco, Matt Martin and Colby Martin.

Colton Fridley had a 65 for the Black Knights’ non-counting card, as the top four scores counted toward the team total.

Workman was one stroke better than Parkersburg South’s Logan Clegg, who paced the Patriots with a 40 — followed by Luke Commiskey’s 42.

The other two South scores which counted were a pair of 43s from Todd Burner and Zach Redmon.

Ripley’s Vikings fielded four players as opposed to five, and were led by Cody Ramsey’s 43.

Elijah Riffe with a 47, Darrell Shamblin with a 50 and Michael Lough with a 52 were their other three cards.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Point Pleasant senior co-captain Doug Workman was match medalist on Wednesday at Green Hills Golf Course. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/09/web1_9.14-PP-Workman.jpg Point Pleasant senior co-captain Doug Workman was match medalist on Wednesday at Green Hills Golf Course. Photo courtesy of Point Pleasant High School