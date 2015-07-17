Rich Corvin takes over as GAHS Athletic Director

CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallia Academy athletics, which is going through some major changes, will have a familiar face leading the way. Rich Corvin, a 15-year GAHS teacher and Blue Devils baseball coach for the past 12 seasons, has taken over as the as athletic director, replacing Phil McNally, who held the position since December on an interim basis.

“I have a love for all sports, not just baseball,” Corvin said. “I’m usually at a majority of the activities and I like being around it. You have ideas of the way that you want to see come into place, but if you don’t step up and get into the position where you can put them in motion then you’re not going to get very far.”

As Blue Devils skipper, Corvin has compiled a 194-105 record and has set a school record for wins six times. Corvin is a six-time Southeastern Ohio Athletic League Coach of the Year and a four-time Southeast District Coach of the Year.

Corvin noted that the ability to still serve as the GAHS varsity baseball coach was a major factor in the decision to take on duties as athletic director.

“Baseball is going to be my way of still keeping in contact with the kids,” Corvin said. “When baseball season comes in the spring, that’s my escape, it’s my get-away, it relaxes me and makes me feel good.”

Corvin is a 1990 graduate of Wellston High School and has a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree from the University of Rio Grande, where he also played baseball. Corvin is also looking forward to the administrative side of the job.

“The two guys working in the offices beside me are not only good co-workers, but also good friends,” Corvin added. “I’m excited about working with Mr. Donley and Mr. Neal, because I think they’ve done great things for our school and our student body. “

Gallia Academy head coach Rich Corvin addresses his infield, during the Blue Devils’ victory over Portsmouth on April 21, at Eastman Field. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2015/07/web1_7.19-GA-Corvin.jpg Gallia Academy head coach Rich Corvin addresses his infield, during the Blue Devils’ victory over Portsmouth on April 21, at Eastman Field.