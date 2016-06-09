17 named to All-TVC Hocking softball team

To the victors go the spoils.

After winning its fifth straight league championship, Eastern came away with a league-best seven selections on the All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division softball team for the 2016 campaign — which was released Sunday by league officials.

The Lady Eagles — who have also won six of the last seven TVC Hocking crowns — cruised to the program’s 13th overall league title after going 15-1 in conference.

Belpre and Trimble tied for second place with identical 12-4 marks, while Southern (11-5) and Wahama (10-6) rounded out the top half of the nine-team division with respective finishes of fourth and fifth.

Federal Hocking and Waterford tied for sixth place with matching 5-11 records, while South Gallia and Miller shared eighth place with similar 1-15 efforts.

There were 17 repeat selections from the 2015 all-league squad on this spring’s All-TVC-Hocking softball team, with Eastern, Trimble and Belpre all leading the way with three apiece.

The Lady Eagles were once again represented by juniors Jessica Coleman and Katlyn Barber, as well as sophomore Sidney Cook. Coleman was also chosen as the Defensive Most Valuable Player for 2016.

EHS also landed a quartet of first-time all-league selections in juniors Taylynn Rockhold and Hannah Bailey, as well as freshmen Mollie Maxon and Emmalea Durst.

Half of Southern’s four selections were repeat choices from a season ago, with senior Ali Deem and sophomore Paige VanMeter once again earning all-league honors. Seniors Hannah Hill and Brandy Porter were also named to the All-TVC Hocking squad for the first time.

Seniors Rachel Roque and Morgan Harrison were repeat choices for Wahama, while senior Emmalee Broyles came away with all-league honors for the first time.

All three South Gallia selections were first-time recipients of all-league honors. Senior Allyssa Stapleton, junior Maddie Simpson and sophomore Olivia Hornsby were chosen on behalf of the Lady Rebels.

Both Trimble and Belpre had five players selected to the all-league squad, but the Lady Tomcats had a sixth selection as Char Richards was honored as the coach of the year.

Senior Nikki Kish, junior Emily Ward and sophomore Kaitlyn Spears were repeat choices for THS, while senior Hannah Warren and sophomore Alyssa Turley were first-time recipients of All-TVC Hocking softball honors.

Turley was also voted as the Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2016.

Belpre was once again represented by junior Bri Elkins, as well as sophomores Katie Osburn and Madison Harmon. Sophomore Lauryn Simmons and freshman Olivia Shutts were also chosen on behalf of the Lady Golden Eagles.

Senior Chelsea Washburn and sophomore Tyra Mayle were repeat choices for Federal Hocking, while junior Skylar Hatfield was a first-time choice for the Lady Lancers.

Junior Madison Ohse was the lone repeat selection for Waterford, while senior Paige McCutcheon and freshman Denise Young each land their first all-league honors in softball.

Senior Hannah Dishon was Miller’s lone repeat selection to the all-league team, while senior Chelsea Spergin and sophomore Chloe Rine also earned All-TVC Hocking honors.

South Gallia second baseman Olivia Hornsby, left, releases a throw to first after converting a force out on Wahama’s Cynthia Hendrick (6) during the first inning of a Wednesday, March 28, TVC Hocking softball contest in Hartford, W.Va. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/06/web1_6.10-SG-Hornsby.jpg South Gallia second baseman Olivia Hornsby, left, releases a throw to first after converting a force out on Wahama’s Cynthia Hendrick (6) during the first inning of a Wednesday, March 28, TVC Hocking softball contest in Hartford, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports