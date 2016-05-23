Lady Eagles win D-3 district title

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — If two out of three ain’t bad, then five out of six must be pretty good.

For the fifth time in the last six years, the Eastern girls track and field team is champion of the Division III Southeast District meet, which was held at Southeastern High School on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Lady Eagles — who are sending 11 athletes to this week’s regional meet at Fairfield Union — scored a 127.5 to win the team title, while Sardinia Eastern was second with 72 and Adena was third with 60. Southern scored just one point and was 24th overall.

Eastern won the first event of the meet, as the 4x800m relay team of Jessica Cook, Ally Durst, Taylor Parker and Rhiannon Morris claimed first with a time of 10:32.55.

The Lady Eagles’ team of Annalisa Boano, Kelsey Johnson, Cook and Laura Pullins was second in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:50.27, while the quartet of Boano, Brittney Leach, Cierra Smeeks and Johnson was second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 53.25.

Cook — a sophomore who set district records in the 1600m run and 800m run as a freshman — advanced to regionals in both events again this year. Cook won the 800m run with a time of 2:21.88, while finishing second in the 1600m run with a time of 5:33.80.

EHS junior Alia Hayes claimed first in the discus throw with a distance of 125-8, while finishing third in the shot put with a toss of 35-9.

Johnson — a senior at EHS who qualified in two events individually — won the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.82, and was fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 49.91.

Pullins placed second in the 400m dash and 200m dash with times of 1:00.70 and 27.38. The EHS junior also qualified for the regional in the high jump, clearing 5-2 for third place.

Durst — who is just a freshman at Eastern — was third in the 3200m run with a time of 12:43.91, and fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:47.29.

Boano was third in the 100m dash with a time of 13.15 for EHS, while sophomore Kaitlyn Hawk was fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 12:46.17.

The Lady Tornadoes — who didn’t have a regional qualifier — scored it’s only point of the meet in the 400m dash, as junior Kamryn Smith finished eighth with a time of 1:08.26.

The Division III Regional meet will be held at Fairfield Union High School and will take place on Wednesday and Friday.

Complete results of the 2016 Division III Southeast District meet at Southeastern High School can be found on the web at www.baumspage.com

Pictured above are members of the 2016 Eastern girls track and field team. Kneeling in the front row, from left, are Leana Tanner, Ally Durst, Kaylee Goff, Kelsey Johnson, Brittney Leach, Katlin Fick, Kylee Tolliver and Rhiannon Morris. Standing in the back row are Taylor Parker, Katie Ridenour, Brittany Long, Alia Hayes, Jessica Cook, Morgain Little, Laura Pullins, Kaitlyn Hawk, Brayanna Wells, Annalisa Boano and Cierra Smeeks. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/05/web1_5.24-EHS-champs.jpg Pictured above are members of the 2016 Eastern girls track and field team. Kneeling in the front row, from left, are Leana Tanner, Ally Durst, Kaylee Goff, Kelsey Johnson, Brittney Leach, Katlin Fick, Kylee Tolliver and Rhiannon Morris. Standing in the back row are Taylor Parker, Katie Ridenour, Brittany Long, Alia Hayes, Jessica Cook, Morgain Little, Laura Pullins, Kaitlyn Hawk, Brayanna Wells, Annalisa Boano and Cierra Smeeks. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports