Lady Knights fall to St. Joe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — It wasn’t a win, but rather a sign of improvement.

After dropping a 6-1 match decision to Huntington Saint Joseph on March 30, the Point Pleasant girls tennis team fared a little better Monday before ultimately dropping a 4-3 decision to the Lady Irish in a non-conference contest at Ritter Park Tennis Center in Cabell County.

The Lady Knights (3-7) dropped their second straight match as HSJHS won 3-of-4 singles competitions and then wrapped up the outcome with a win in first doubles.

Danielle Marcum was the lone Lady Knight to score a victory in singles play after posting an 8-5 win over Laney Blatt in fourth singles.

Olivia Pyles and Sarah Deem earned an 8-3 win over Blatt and Tatianna Schrader in second doubles, while Kenlee Bonecutter and Caroline Foreman posted an 8-4 victory over McKenzie Shepard and Kathleen Steadman in third doubles.

McKenna Bronosky dropped an 8-0 decision to Audrey Heaherlin in first singles, while Bailey Barnett lost by an 8-2 count in second singles to Parvenee Karimpour. Pyles also fell 8-5 to Alyse Lewis in third singles.

Heaherlin and Karimpour also won the first doubles competition by an 8-2 count over Bronosky and Barnett.

Point Pleasant freshman Kenlee Bonecutter hits a backhand shot during an April 5 tennis match against Spring Valley at The Courts in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/04/web1_4.24-PP-Bonecutter.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Kenlee Bonecutter hits a backhand shot during an April 5 tennis match against Spring Valley at The Courts in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports