Lady Marauders mercy-rule Raiders

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — As it turned out, the Meigs High School softball squad was better by the dozen on Thursday.

That’s because, despite deadlocked with the visiting River Valley Raiders 2-2 in the fourth inning, the Marauders sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame — and ultimately came away with a 12-2 mercy-rule win at Dreams Field.

Meigs scored single runs in the first and third innings, then exploded for seven runs on eight hits in the fourth to essentially put the game out of reach.

The Marauders cleaned up in the fifth for the 10-run mercy rule, plating the final three runs on five hits for the 12-2 final.

The win was the second consecutive for the Marauders, as Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup matchup moved Meigs’ marks to 9-2 and 5-1 in the league.

Meigs still trails TVC-Ohio leader Alexander (5-0), as Alexander and Wellston (3-1 TVC-Ohio) were scheduled to play in the division on Friday.

The Marauders handed Wellston its first loss of the season on Wednesday.

Perhaps that’s why they were just a bit flat for Thursday, as the Raiders scored once in their opening at-bat — as the result of two Marauder errors.

Sydney Little led off and scored the game’s opening run.

Meigs matched that in the bottom of the first, when Devyn Oliver led off by reaching on a Raider error before scoring.

After a scoreless second, the Marauders moved ahead 2-1 — thanks to a leadoff single by Taylor Swartz, another Raider error, and an RBI-groundout by Sadie Fox.

River Valley forged the 2-2 tie in the fourth — when Ashley Gilmore led off with a single, stole second, advanced on a groundout, and then scored on a single by Cori Williams.

After that, it was all Marauders with the final 10 runs, as they finished with 15 hits off Gilmore.

Swartz and Danielle Morris led the way with three hits, as Swartz posted a pair of doubles, including a three-run two-bagger in the fourth.

Alliyah Pullins, who walked in the opening inning, and Katie Gilkey gained two hits apiece — as Pullins ripped a two-run triple and Gilkey an RBI-single in the fifth.

Morgan Lodwick doubled, as Oliver, Fox, Bre Colburn and Peyton Rowe all singled — with Swartz scoring three times and Oliver and Pullins twice.

Colburn was also hit by a Gilmore pitch in the fourth.

Lodwick went the distance for the pitching victory, allowing only four hits including a second-inning double by Williams.

Little landed a single in the third, as Lodwick’s only strikeouts came on all three outs in the second.

She did not walk a batter, retired the side 1-2-3 in the fifth, and saw the minimum three Raiders in the third.

She faced four Raiders apiece in the opening two cantos, before facing five Raiders in the fourth.

River Valley, which visited Vinton County on Friday, fell to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the TVC-Ohio with the loss.

The Marauders begin the second half of league action on Monday at Athens.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Meigs left-fielder Bre Colburn (14) catches a fly ball during the Marauders’ Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball game against River Valley on Thursday. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/04/web1_4.14-MHS-Colburn.jpg Meigs left-fielder Bre Colburn (14) catches a fly ball during the Marauders’ Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball game against River Valley on Thursday.