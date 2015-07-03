A weekly look at the 2015 football season

The focus of this week has been on the 2015 schedules for each football team within the Ohio Valley Publishing area. This weekend, we’re going to take a little wider view of the leagues and teams associated with Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties.
In breaking down the area’s football schedules in a week-by-week format over 11 weeks, several contests stood out as games of interest — regardless of where you are from.
The OVP area’s schedule is broken down from start to finish, and each team that is associated with TVC Ohio, TVC Hocking or SEOAL is also included in the list. There are also a pair of Jackson County (Ravenswood and Ripley) and Putnam County (Buffalo and Winfield) programs included on the West Virginia side.
Week 1 is always important for any gridiron team, as it sets the tone for the rest of the season. This year, the opening game of interest will be at Farmers Bank Stadium Holzer Field when Meigs and Gallia Academy renew a rivalry that hasn’t been played in nine years.
The Blue Devils — who claimed a 28-6 win at Bob Roberts Field in 2005 — lead the alltime series by a 24-9 margin, which includes eight straight victories and 19 wins in the last 20 meetings.
Athens begins the post ‘Burrow and Company’ era by hosting Logan in that Friday night, while Nelsonville-York goes to Trimble for a Saturday night contest to open the year.
Week 2 proves to be intriguing as Ripley travels to Point Pleasant and Buffalo heads to Symmes Valley. Frontier also visits Southern that Friday night, while NYHS travels to Newark Catholic for a non-league clash Saturday night.
In Week 3, Point Pleasant travels to Wayne for a battle between perennial playoff powers. River Valley goes to Eastern in a pivotal non-league matchup, while Jackson travels to West Jefferson and Winfield hosts Ripley.
GAHS makes its home debut in Week 4 as it hosts Marietta, while up-and-coming Manchester travels to South Gallia for a non-league matchup. Point Pleasant makes a difficult trip to Logan, while Alexander goes to Athens for the TVC Ohio opener.
River Valley looks to end an 11-year losing skid to the Marauders when it travels to Meigs in Week 5, while GAHS travels to Point for a second consecutive season and SGHS is at Eastern.
Week 6 may once again decide the TVC Hocking as Trimble comes to Wahama. PPHS travels to Parkersburg South for a pivotal non-league matchup, while GAHS hosts Athens and Meigs hosts NYHS.
Wahama comes looking for revenge in Week 7 when it travels to Eastern, while Point makes another difficult road trip to Oak Hill. Meigs is also at Athens and South Charleston is at Ripley.
Meigs renews another old rivalry in Week 8 when its hosts Jackson. The Marauders and Ironmen have not played one another since 1982, with JHS owning a slim 8-7 alltime edge in the series. South Gallia is at Wahama and Point Pleasant hosts Ravenswood in a pair of important Week 8 contests.
Playoff implications may be on the line when Southern goes to SGHS in Week 9, with the same also being true of Athens at River Valley, Trimble at Alexander, and Buffalo at Fayetteville.
The final week of the Ohio regular season sees traditional matchups such as GAHS at Jackson and Eastern at Southern. St. Marys is also at Ravenswood during Week 10.
Both Point Pleasant and Wahama will be on the road with respective Week 11 matchups against Princeton Senior and Buffalo. Ravenswood also travels to Ripley for the annual battle for Jackson County bragging rights.
Here is a complete look at all of the week-by-week matchups in and surrounding the OVP area.
WEEK 1
Friday, August 28
Gallia Academy at Meigs
Rock Hill at River Valley
South Gallia at Sciotoville East
Lincoln County at Point Pleasant
Ravenswood at Wahama
Montcalm at Hannan
Eastern at River
Unioto at Vinton County
Alexander at Federal Hocking
Logan (OH) at Athens
Warren at Meadowbrook
Belpre at Fort Frye
Miller at Waterford
Winfield at Hurricane
Parkersburg South at Ripley
Saturday, August 29
Southern at Notre Dame
Nelsonville-York at Trimble
Wellston at Jackson
Buffalo at Parkersburg Catholic
WEEK 2
Friday, September 4
River Valley at Southeastern
Federal Hocking at South Gallia
Ripley at Point Pleasant
Waterford at Wahama
Jenkins Independent at Hannan
Meigs at Amanda-Clearcreek
Eastern at Miller
Frontier at Southern
Vinton County at Piketon
Alexander at Chesapeake
Zanesville at Athens
Wellston at Huntington Ross
Chillicothe at Jackson
Teays Valley at Logan (OH)
Warren at Marietta
Trimble at Belpre
Buffalo at Symmes Valley
Cabell Midland at Winfield
Webster County at Ravenswood
Saturday, September 5
Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic
WEEK 3
Friday, September 11
Gallia Academy at Washington CH
River Valley at Eastern
South Gallia at Trimble
Point Pleasant at Wayne
Wahama at Southern
Hannan at Green
Meigs at Logan (OH)
Vinton County at Fairfield Union
Alexander at Harvest Prep
Athens at Warren
Liberty Center at Nelsonville-York
Adena at Wellston
Jackson at West Jefferson
Belpre at Federal Hocking
Fort Frye at Waterford
Miller at Millersport
Poca at Buffalo
Ripley at Winfield
Roane County at Ravenswood
WEEK 4
Friday, September 18
Marietta at Gallia Academy
River Valley at Nelsonville-York
Manchester at South Gallia
Point Pleasant at Logan (WV)
Wahama at Belpre
Vinton County at Meigs
Federal Hocking at Eastern
Southern at Miller
Alexander at Athens
Portsmouth West at Wellston
Cambridge at Logan (OH)
Parkersburg South at Warren
Trimble at Waterford
Greenbrier West at Buffalo
Huntington (WV) at Winfield
Spring Valley at Ripley
Saturday, September 19
Granville at Jackson
WEEK 5
Friday, September 25
Gallia Academy at Point Pleasant
River Valley at Meigs
South Gallia at Eastern
Federal Hocking at Wahama
West Union at Hannan
Belpre at Southern
Athens at Vinton County
Wellston at Alexander
Logan (OH) at Nelsonville-York
Wheelersburg at Jackson
Miller at Trimble
Waterford at Frontier
Winfield at George Washington
Ravenswood at Williamstown
Saturday, September 26
Chesapeake at Warren
WEEK 6
Friday, October 2
Athens at Gallia Academy
River Valley at Wellston
South Gallia at Belpre
Point Pleasant at Parkersburg South
Trimble at Wahama
Hannan at Miller
Nelsonville-York at Meigs
Waterford at Eastern
Southern at Federal Hocking
Vinton County at Alexander
Jackson at Warren
Logan (OH) at Shadyside
Buffalo at Tug Valley
Winfield at Spring Valley
Ripley at Nitro
Ritchie County at Ravenswood
WEEK 7
Friday, October 9
Gallia Academy at Minford
Alexander at River Valley
South Gallia at Waterford
Oak Hill (WV) at Point Pleasant
Wahama at Eastern
Meigs at Athens
Southern at Trimble
Federal Hocking at Vinton County
Wellston at Nelsonville-York
Jackson at Logan (OH)
Warren at Union Local
Belpre at Miller
Buffalo at Wirt County
Nitro at Winfield
South Charleston at Ripley
Ravenswood at Braxton County
WEEK 8
Friday, October 16
Warren at Gallia Academy
River Valley at Vinton County
South Gallia at Wahama
Ravenswood at Point Pleasant
Paden City at Hannan
Jackson at Meigs
Eastern at Trimble
Waterford at Southern
Nelsonville-York at Alexander
Athens at Wellston
Logan (OH) at DeSales
Miller at Federal Hocking
Parkersburg Catholic at Belpre
Buffalo at Valley Fayette
Winfield at South Charleston
Parkersburg at Ripley
WEEK 9
Friday, October 23
Logan (OH) at Gallia Academy
Athens at River Valley
Southern at South Gallia
Point Pleasant at Shady Spring
Miller at Wahama
Hannan at Tygarts Valley
Meigs at Wellston
Belpre at Eastern
Vinton County at Nelsonville-York
Trimble at Alexander
Parkersburg at Warren
Federal Hocking at Waterford
Buffalo at Fayetteville
Ripley at Riverside
Clay County at Ravenswood
Saturday, October 24
Talawanda at Jackson
WEEK 10
Friday, October 30
Gallia Academy at Jackson
River Valley at Shadyside
South Gallia at Miller
Bishop Donahue at Hannan
Alexander at Meigs
Wellston at Vinton County
Nelsonville-York at Athens
Warren at Logan (OH)
Trimble at Federal Hocking
Waterford at Belpre
Sherman at Buffalo
Winfield at St. Albans
Ripley at Hurricane
St. Marys at Ravenswood
Saturday, October 31
Eastern at Southern
WEEK 11
Friday, November 6
Point Pleasant at Princeton Senior
Wahama at Buffalo
Woodrow Wilson at Winfield
Ravenswood at Ripley
