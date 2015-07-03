A weekly look at the 2015 football season

South Gallia senior Aaron Schoolcraft (52) recovers a fumble during a 2014 Week 8 football contest against Wahama at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va.

The focus of this week has been on the 2015 schedules for each football team within the Ohio Valley Publishing area. This weekend, we’re going to take a little wider view of the leagues and teams associated with Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties.

In breaking down the area’s football schedules in a week-by-week format over 11 weeks, several contests stood out as games of interest — regardless of where you are from.

The OVP area’s schedule is broken down from start to finish, and each team that is associated with TVC Ohio, TVC Hocking or SEOAL is also included in the list. There are also a pair of Jackson County (Ravenswood and Ripley) and Putnam County (Buffalo and Winfield) programs included on the West Virginia side.

Week 1 is always important for any gridiron team, as it sets the tone for the rest of the season. This year, the opening game of interest will be at Farmers Bank Stadium Holzer Field when Meigs and Gallia Academy renew a rivalry that hasn’t been played in nine years.

The Blue Devils — who claimed a 28-6 win at Bob Roberts Field in 2005 — lead the alltime series by a 24-9 margin, which includes eight straight victories and 19 wins in the last 20 meetings.

Athens begins the post ‘Burrow and Company’ era by hosting Logan in that Friday night, while Nelsonville-York goes to Trimble for a Saturday night contest to open the year.

Week 2 proves to be intriguing as Ripley travels to Point Pleasant and Buffalo heads to Symmes Valley. Frontier also visits Southern that Friday night, while NYHS travels to Newark Catholic for a non-league clash Saturday night.

In Week 3, Point Pleasant travels to Wayne for a battle between perennial playoff powers. River Valley goes to Eastern in a pivotal non-league matchup, while Jackson travels to West Jefferson and Winfield hosts Ripley.

GAHS makes its home debut in Week 4 as it hosts Marietta, while up-and-coming Manchester travels to South Gallia for a non-league matchup. Point Pleasant makes a difficult trip to Logan, while Alexander goes to Athens for the TVC Ohio opener.

River Valley looks to end an 11-year losing skid to the Marauders when it travels to Meigs in Week 5, while GAHS travels to Point for a second consecutive season and SGHS is at Eastern.

Week 6 may once again decide the TVC Hocking as Trimble comes to Wahama. PPHS travels to Parkersburg South for a pivotal non-league matchup, while GAHS hosts Athens and Meigs hosts NYHS.

Wahama comes looking for revenge in Week 7 when it travels to Eastern, while Point makes another difficult road trip to Oak Hill. Meigs is also at Athens and South Charleston is at Ripley.

Meigs renews another old rivalry in Week 8 when its hosts Jackson. The Marauders and Ironmen have not played one another since 1982, with JHS owning a slim 8-7 alltime edge in the series. South Gallia is at Wahama and Point Pleasant hosts Ravenswood in a pair of important Week 8 contests.

Playoff implications may be on the line when Southern goes to SGHS in Week 9, with the same also being true of Athens at River Valley, Trimble at Alexander, and Buffalo at Fayetteville.

The final week of the Ohio regular season sees traditional matchups such as GAHS at Jackson and Eastern at Southern. St. Marys is also at Ravenswood during Week 10.

Both Point Pleasant and Wahama will be on the road with respective Week 11 matchups against Princeton Senior and Buffalo. Ravenswood also travels to Ripley for the annual battle for Jackson County bragging rights.

Here is a complete look at all of the week-by-week matchups in and surrounding the OVP area.

WEEK 1

Friday, August 28

Gallia Academy at Meigs

Rock Hill at River Valley

South Gallia at Sciotoville East

Lincoln County at Point Pleasant

Ravenswood at Wahama

Montcalm at Hannan

Eastern at River

Unioto at Vinton County

Alexander at Federal Hocking

Logan (OH) at Athens

Warren at Meadowbrook

Belpre at Fort Frye

Miller at Waterford

Winfield at Hurricane

Parkersburg South at Ripley

Saturday, August 29

Southern at Notre Dame

Nelsonville-York at Trimble

Wellston at Jackson

Buffalo at Parkersburg Catholic

WEEK 2

Friday, September 4

River Valley at Southeastern

Federal Hocking at South Gallia

Ripley at Point Pleasant

Waterford at Wahama

Jenkins Independent at Hannan

Meigs at Amanda-Clearcreek

Eastern at Miller

Frontier at Southern

Vinton County at Piketon

Alexander at Chesapeake

Zanesville at Athens

Wellston at Huntington Ross

Chillicothe at Jackson

Teays Valley at Logan (OH)

Warren at Marietta

Trimble at Belpre

Buffalo at Symmes Valley

Cabell Midland at Winfield

Webster County at Ravenswood

Saturday, September 5

Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic

WEEK 3

Friday, September 11

Gallia Academy at Washington CH

River Valley at Eastern

South Gallia at Trimble

Point Pleasant at Wayne

Wahama at Southern

Hannan at Green

Meigs at Logan (OH)

Vinton County at Fairfield Union

Alexander at Harvest Prep

Athens at Warren

Liberty Center at Nelsonville-York

Adena at Wellston

Jackson at West Jefferson

Belpre at Federal Hocking

Fort Frye at Waterford

Miller at Millersport

Poca at Buffalo

Ripley at Winfield

Roane County at Ravenswood

WEEK 4

Friday, September 18

Marietta at Gallia Academy

River Valley at Nelsonville-York

Manchester at South Gallia

Point Pleasant at Logan (WV)

Wahama at Belpre

Vinton County at Meigs

Federal Hocking at Eastern

Southern at Miller

Alexander at Athens

Portsmouth West at Wellston

Cambridge at Logan (OH)

Parkersburg South at Warren

Trimble at Waterford

Greenbrier West at Buffalo

Huntington (WV) at Winfield

Spring Valley at Ripley

Saturday, September 19

Granville at Jackson

WEEK 5

Friday, September 25

Gallia Academy at Point Pleasant

River Valley at Meigs

South Gallia at Eastern

Federal Hocking at Wahama

West Union at Hannan

Belpre at Southern

Athens at Vinton County

Wellston at Alexander

Logan (OH) at Nelsonville-York

Wheelersburg at Jackson

Miller at Trimble

Waterford at Frontier

Winfield at George Washington

Ravenswood at Williamstown

Saturday, September 26

Chesapeake at Warren

WEEK 6

Friday, October 2

Athens at Gallia Academy

River Valley at Wellston

South Gallia at Belpre

Point Pleasant at Parkersburg South

Trimble at Wahama

Hannan at Miller

Nelsonville-York at Meigs

Waterford at Eastern

Southern at Federal Hocking

Vinton County at Alexander

Jackson at Warren

Logan (OH) at Shadyside

Buffalo at Tug Valley

Winfield at Spring Valley

Ripley at Nitro

Ritchie County at Ravenswood

WEEK 7

Friday, October 9

Gallia Academy at Minford

Alexander at River Valley

South Gallia at Waterford

Oak Hill (WV) at Point Pleasant

Wahama at Eastern

Meigs at Athens

Southern at Trimble

Federal Hocking at Vinton County

Wellston at Nelsonville-York

Jackson at Logan (OH)

Warren at Union Local

Belpre at Miller

Buffalo at Wirt County

Nitro at Winfield

South Charleston at Ripley

Ravenswood at Braxton County

WEEK 8

Friday, October 16

Warren at Gallia Academy

River Valley at Vinton County

South Gallia at Wahama

Ravenswood at Point Pleasant

Paden City at Hannan

Jackson at Meigs

Eastern at Trimble

Waterford at Southern

Nelsonville-York at Alexander

Athens at Wellston

Logan (OH) at DeSales

Miller at Federal Hocking

Parkersburg Catholic at Belpre

Buffalo at Valley Fayette

Winfield at South Charleston

Parkersburg at Ripley

WEEK 9

Friday, October 23

Logan (OH) at Gallia Academy

Athens at River Valley

Southern at South Gallia

Point Pleasant at Shady Spring

Miller at Wahama

Hannan at Tygarts Valley

Meigs at Wellston

Belpre at Eastern

Vinton County at Nelsonville-York

Trimble at Alexander

Parkersburg at Warren

Federal Hocking at Waterford

Buffalo at Fayetteville

Ripley at Riverside

Clay County at Ravenswood

Saturday, October 24

Talawanda at Jackson

WEEK 10

Friday, October 30

Gallia Academy at Jackson

River Valley at Shadyside

South Gallia at Miller

Bishop Donahue at Hannan

Alexander at Meigs

Wellston at Vinton County

Nelsonville-York at Athens

Warren at Logan (OH)

Trimble at Federal Hocking

Waterford at Belpre

Sherman at Buffalo

Winfield at St. Albans

Ripley at Hurricane

St. Marys at Ravenswood

Saturday, October 31

Eastern at Southern

WEEK 11

Friday, November 6

Point Pleasant at Princeton Senior

Wahama at Buffalo

Woodrow Wilson at Winfield

Ravenswood at Ripley