Henry signs with Otterbein football

CENTENARY, Ohio — On Thursday afternoon in the Gallia Academy High School library, Devin Henry signed his letter of intent to join the Otterbein Cardinals football team next season.

“At Otterbein, one thing that really caught my eye was the team,” Henry said. “They all love each other and they welcomed me with open arms, as did the coaches. To see something where they put the team first, rather than themselves, is something that I want to be a part of.

“Otterbein has a top-notch nursing program,” added Henry. “Although I want to extend my athletic career playing football, I want to go to Otterbein to attend nursing school. Otterbein is a great school, it has a beautiful campus and it’s in a great location. Extending my athletic career is a dream and it’s a great opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.”

Henry was an All-Southeastern Ohio Athletic League selection after recording 355 yards and four touchdowns and 36 receptions for the 1-9 Blue Devils this past fall.

“He’s a smart player,” GAHS head coach Josh Rife said of Henry. “He’s not just smart in the classroom — and he’s very smart in the classroom — but he’s also smart on the field. With his hard work and the smarts that he has, he’ll be just fine.”

Devin has a 4.08 grade point average and is ranked seventh out of 118 in the GAHS class of 2016.

“All that I can really do is thank everybody who has supported me and helped me with my journey, especially my coaches,” Henry said. “My coaches see potential in me and they push me. Without them pushing me, none of this would have happened.”

In addition to three years on the gridiron at GAHS, Henry has been on the track and field team two years, the soccer team one year and the basketball team for four years. The decision of which sport he should chose to play in college was a fairly simple one, however.

“Football has always been my favorite sport,” Henry said. “I don’t think there’s any greater feeling than catching the ball and scoring a touchdown. Helping your team out is a surreal feeling and I love it.”

Henry will be a wide receiver or a slot back at Otterbein. The Cardinals competed in the Ohio Athletic Conference and are an NCAA Division III school. The Cardinals’ 2016 season will begin on September 3, at Buffalo State.

Gallia Academy senior Devin Henry signs his letter of intent on Thursday in the GAHS library, committing to play football at Otterbein next season. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Stephen Henry, Devin Henry, Janice Henry and Derek Henry. Standing in the back row are Blue Devils assistant coach Adam Clark, GAHS head coach Josh Rife and Gallia Academy Athletic Director Rich Corvin. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/04/web1_4.3-GA-Henry.jpg Gallia Academy senior Devin Henry signs his letter of intent on Thursday in the GAHS library, committing to play football at Otterbein next season. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Stephen Henry, Devin Henry, Janice Henry and Derek Henry. Standing in the back row are Blue Devils assistant coach Adam Clark, GAHS head coach Josh Rife and Gallia Academy Athletic Director Rich Corvin. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports