Point Pleasant pummels Lady Patriots, 12-4

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The makings of a great week.

The Point Pleasant softball team picked up its third victory of the week on Wednesday night, defeating Parkersburg South by a 12-4 count in Wood County.

The Lady Knights (3-1) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, as Kelsie Byus drove in Cammy Hesson and Karissa Cochran with a two-run, one-out double in the top of the first inning. Byus came around to score on a Lady Patriots error and Point Pleasant led 3-0 a half inning into play.

PPHS senior Makinley Higginbotham singled home Kelsey Price with two-outs in the second inning, pushing the Lady Knights lead to 4-0.

Back-to-back PSHS hits to lead off the bottom of the second inning had the hosts threatening to cut into the deficit, but two Lady Patriots were thrown out at the plate to keep the margin at four runs.

Point Pleasant’s lead grew to 6-0 in the top of the third inning, when Price doubled home Megan Hammond and then scored on a double by Tanner King.

Madison Cox singled to start the Lady Patriots half of the third, and she was moved to third with a Kelly Amos single. The PPHS lead was cut to 6-2 as Madison Cox scored on a ground out by Lindsey Cox and Amos was driven in with a ground out by Sarah Huffman before the third inning was over.

A hit, a walk and an error allowed the Lady Knights to load the bases with one out in the top of the fourth inning, and Hammond drew a base on balls to bring home Hesson. Higginbotham was then driven in by Michaela Cottrill, while Byus scored on an error in the fourth, making the guests’ advantage 9-2.

Three straight one-out hits by Paige Winans, Cheyenne Worgull and Jenna McClain allowed two Parkersburg South runs to score in the bottom of the fourth and Point Pleasant’s lead was cut to 9-4.

The Lady Knights scored their 10th run of the evening in the top of the fifth when Rachael Grimm drew a base on balls and then scored on an error.

Point Pleasant’s offensive burst wasn’t finished, however, as King singled home both Byus and Hammond in the top of the sixth to make the lead 12-4. The final seven Lady Patriots were retired in order and the Lady Knights claimed the eight-run victory.

PPHS senior Karissa Cochran earned the pitching victory in the circle, striking out seven, while allowing four earned runs on eight hits and one hit batter.

Megan Ellis was the losing pitcher of record, as she allowed six runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks in three frames of work. Megan Bosley also pitched three innings and she allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits and two walks, while striking out four.

King, a freshman at PPHS, led the victors with a double, a single and three runs batted in, in just three chances at the plate. Higginbotham went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI, while Hesson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

Byus doubled once, scored three runs and drove in two, while Price doubled once, scored twice and drove home one run in the win. Hammond came away with a single, two runs scored and one RBI, Cochran singled and scored once, while Grimm scored once and Cottrill drove in one run.

Winans led the hosts with two singles and a run scored in three at bats, while Worgull doubled once, scored once and drove in one run. Megan Ellis posted a double for the Lady Patriots, Amos and Madison Cox both singled and scored once, while McClain and Huffman both singled once and drove in one run.

Parkersburg South committed five errors and left three runners on base, while PPHS had one defensive mishap and stranded seven runners.

The Red, Black and White will look for the season sweep when the Lady Patriots visit Mason County on April 19.

Point Pleasant — which visited Wahama on Thursday — will return to action on Saturday when John Marshall and Huntington visit PPHS.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Point Pleasant senior Karissa Cochran (24) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a March 21 softball contest against Ritchie County in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/03/web1_3.25-PP-KCochran.jpg Point Pleasant senior Karissa Cochran (24) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a March 21 softball contest against Ritchie County in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports