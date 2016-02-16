Meigs’ Hood wins TVC wrestling title

NELSONVILLE, Ohio —With one league champion and several top-four placers, the Ohio Valley was well-represented at Saturday’s Tri-Valley Conference championship wrestling meet, which was held inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium in Nelsonville.

Meigs High School junior Trae Hood had the area’s only TVC championship, capturing the title in the 195-pound weight class.

Meanwhile, River Valley finished third as a team and nearly notched the runner-up, as Meigs was sixth with Eastern and Wahama also earning at least 31 points.

While River Valley did not have any league champions, several Raiders recorded runner-up or even third-place finishes.

Host Nelsonville-York won the team championship, amassing 197 points.

Athens edged the Raiders by eight-and-a-half (123-114.5) points, while Alexander (95) nudged Vinton County (93) for fifth.

The Meigs Marauders managed 63 points, followed by Waterford with 38, Eastern at 36, Belpre at 32 and Wahama with 31.

Trimble took 11th with 24 points, followed by Wellston with 14 points.

Trimble’s two placers finished fourth in a weight class, as did Wellston’s sole placer.

South Gallia and Southern do not offer wrestling, nor does Federal Hocking or Miller.

Hood headlined the OVP area, going undefeated in three matches at 195 — including winning the championship match by an 8-6 decision over Ryan Williams of Nelsonville-York.

Hood pinned Brandon Brammer of Trimble in a minute and 30 seconds in the semifinals — after pinning Sam Jones of Eastern in a minute and 50 seconds in the quarters.

River Valley had a pair of runner-ups in sophomore Jeremiah Dobbins at 132 and junior Robert Drummond at heavyweight.

Both Raiders battled hard in their league championship tilts, as Dobbins lost a 4-0 decision to Belpre freshman Hunter Gilbert, while Drummond dropped a 7-0 decision to Chris Yinger of Nelsonville-York.

At 145 pounds, Ethan Herdmann of Wahama was runner-up to N-Y’s Colt Yinger, as Yinger took the title with a 20-4 technical fall.

Eastern senior Chase Williams, wrestling at 220, was the runner-up in that class — following a pinfall defeat to Nelsonville-York’s Donovan McCollister.

River Valley’s third-place wrestlers included freshman Jacob Edwards at 113, senior George Williams at 145, junior Grant Gilmore at 152, freshman Nathan Michael at 160 and senior Tyler Ward at 195.

The Raiders’ Eric Weber was fourth at 170 pounds.

For Meigs — in addition to Hood — it claimed a trio of thirds in sophomore Nathaniel Gearheart at 138, senior Gino Casci at 220, and sophomore Tyson Still at 182.

Eastern sophomore Brandon Colburn was third at heavyweight (285), while Wahama sophomore Trey Peters placed third at lightweight (106).

Nelsonville-York notched six weight-class championships, while Athens earned three and Alexander two.

Besides Hood for Meigs and Gilbert for Belpre, senior Weston Wagner won Waterford’s only crown.

River Valley and Meigs will be among the Division II teams, and Eastern among the Division III clubs, competing in sectional tournament action at Alexander High School this weekend (Feb. 19 and 20).

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740446-2342, ext. 2106

Meigs junior Trae Hood locks in a hold on a Vinton County opponent during a 195-pound match at the 2015 Coach’s Corner Classic held at Gallia Academy High School on December 29 in Centenary, Ohio. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/02/web1_2.17-MHS-Hood.jpg Meigs junior Trae Hood locks in a hold on a Vinton County opponent during a 195-pound match at the 2015 Coach’s Corner Classic held at Gallia Academy High School on December 29 in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports