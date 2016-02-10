Kole Carter signs with Morehead State

CENTENARY, Ohio — After four years of wearing Blue and White, adding a little gold to the mix won’t hurt at all.

On Friday at Gallia Academy High School, multi-sport standout Kole Carter signed his letter of intent to join the Morehead State football team — which wears Blue, Gold and White — next season.

“When I took my visit last week, I felt really good,” Carter said. “As soon as I got there and walked on the campus it felt like home. I like the coaches a lot and I like the situation. Not a lot of people get the chance to play Division I football, so I thought that this was my best bet.”

Kole, who is set to play strong safety for the Eagles, joins a Morehead State defense that allowed 25.3 points per game and forced 28 turnovers a season ago. MSU — which competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision — went 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Pioneer Football League, last season.

Off the gridiron, Carter has narrowed his academic choices down to two majors, Exercise Physiology and History.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that anything Kole puts his mind to, he can do,” GAHS head coach Josh Riffe said. “He has the type of work ethic that he’s going to be successful, not just in sports at the next level, but in school and in life. He’s the type of kid that’s impossible to replace. Not just for the way he plays on the field, but for the way he is as a leader in the weight room and in the offseason. He does things the right way.”

This past season at GAHS, Carter led the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball, recording 94 tackles and 12 for a loss on defense, while charging the offense as a dual-threat quarterback. Carter threw for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 899 yards and nine scores this fall.

With all of that success, the accolades followed. Carter earned his spot as a AP All-Southeast District Division IV First Team linebacker, while also landing on the All-Southeastern Ohio Athletic League First Team for the second straight year. Carter also earned his way onto the Division IV All-Ohio team, as a special mention.

“I really appreciate all my coaches and what they’ve done for me,” said Carter. “I appreciate all my friends for their continuous support. Gallia Academy, I wouldn’t want to graduate from anywhere else.”

In addition to gridiron success, Kole has also been a key part of the Blue Devils’ basketball and baseball teams, while holding a 3.95 grade point average, ranking him 13 in the class of 2016. As a junior, Carter earned All-SEOAL First Team honors and All-District Second Team honors on the diamond. Still, the decision to choose football over his other two sports didn’t seem to be a difficult one.

“I just love football,” Carter said. “I love the knowledge of the game, and I love contact especially. It was between football and baseball, and I think football was my best opportunity.”

Morehead State plays at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Kentucky, which is less than a two-hour drive from Gallia Academy’s Memorial Field.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Gallia Academy senior Kole Carter signed his letter of intent to join the Morehead State football team, on Friday at GAHS. Sitting in the front is Kole with his mother Kelly Carter (left) and father Larry Carter (right). Standing in the back, from left, are GAHS athletic director Rich Corvin, Gallia Academy assistant football coach Alex Saunders, Blue Devils head coach Josh Riffe, GAHS assistant coach Jared McClelland and Blue Devils assistant coach Adam Clark. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/02/web1_2.10-GA-Carter.jpg Gallia Academy senior Kole Carter signed his letter of intent to join the Morehead State football team, on Friday at GAHS. Sitting in the front is Kole with his mother Kelly Carter (left) and father Larry Carter (right). Standing in the back, from left, are GAHS athletic director Rich Corvin, Gallia Academy assistant football coach Alex Saunders, Blue Devils head coach Josh Riffe, GAHS assistant coach Jared McClelland and Blue Devils assistant coach Adam Clark.