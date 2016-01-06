Point 2nd at University quad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Good things came in threes.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team placed second overall and had three grapplers go unbeaten Saturday at quad match between PPHS, University, Mussleman and Preston held at University High School in Monongalia County.

The Big Blacks finished the day with a 2-1 mark after posting wins of 62-17 over Preston and 46-36 over Mussleman. Point also lost a 57-16 decision to eventual champion University.

George Smith (106), Scotty Wilcox (120) and Tannor Hill (220) all went 3-0 in their respective divisions, with Hill and Wilcox both claiming a pair of pinfall victories. Smith also scored an 11-0 major decision to go along with two forfeits.

Luke Wilson (113), Jacob Roub (138), Andrew Roach (170) and Colton McCoy (182) all posted identical 2-1 marks, with McCoy earning both wins by pinfall. Roach and Wilson also scored a pinfall win apiece, while Roub won matches by major decision and by a technical fall.

Christopher Lush (152) and Caleb Lane (126) each went 1-1 and scored a pinfall win apiece, while Miles Williams went 1-2 overall at 160 pounds and won by pinfall. Jeffrey Simpkins (132) and James Patterson (285) both finished 1-2 overall and Jon Jones (152) also went 0-1 for the Big Blacks.

Point Pleasant senior Christopher Lush locks in a hold during a 152-pound match at the 2015 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 11, 2015, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/01/web1_1.7-PP-Lush.jpg Point Pleasant senior Christopher Lush locks in a hold during a 152-pound match at the 2015 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 11, 2015, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports