Meigs triumphs past Eagles, 64-38

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The calender may now say 2016, but the Marauders and Eagles haven’t changed much at all since 2015.

The Meigs boys basketball team kept its undefeated campaign alive on Saturday night, defeating winless guest Eastern by a 64-38 final, at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Marauders (10-0) outscored the Eagles (0-8) 15-to-11 in the opening period, and expanded the lead to 30-18 at halftime. MHS doubled up its guest by a 16-8 clip in the third period, giving the Maroon and Gold a 46-26 lead with eight minutes remaining. Six different Marauders scored in the final period, and Meigs capped off the 64-38 victory with a 18-12 run.

MHS senior Colton Lilly, who was held scoreless in the opening period, led all scorers with 19 points in the win. Luke Musser, a junior at Meigs, posted 14 points, while Tyler Fields and Christian Mattox each had seven. Kaileb Sheets scored five points, Jared Kennedy, Jaxon Meadows and T.J. Williams each added four points, while Dillon Mahr rounded out the Maroon and Gold scoring with two points.

The Maraders shot 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) from the free throw line and 26-of-63 (41.3 percent) from the field, including just 2-of-21 (9.5 percent) from beyond the arc. As a team the hosts had 24 rebounds, 15 assists, 19 steals, eight blocks and 13 turnovers.

Lilly also led Meigs on the boards with seven rebounds, followed by Sheets with five. Sheets had a team-best five assists, followed by Musser and Mattox with three each. Kennedy led the victors on defense with five blocks and two steals, followed by Lilly with five steals and one block.

EHS junior Jett Facemyer led the Green and Gold with 18 points, followed by Dillon Swatzel with nine. Corbett Catlett scored four points, Chase Curtis added three, while Austin Coleman and Ross Keller each finished with two points in the setback.

The Eagles shot 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from the free throw line, while marking 31 rebounds, four assists, six steals and 36 turnovers.

Swatzel led the guests with 13 rebounds and six steals, while Catlett had eight boards and Curtis marked a team-best two assists.

Eastern claimed a 72-71 victory in double-overtime last season when Meigs visited ‘The Nest’. Since that January 31 clash, the Eagles have lost 16 consecutive games, while Meigs has won 15-of-18.

The Eagles return to action on Tuesday at 6-2 South Gallia, while the Maroon and Gold will put their unblemished record to the test on Friday, when 3-5 Nelsonville-York travels to Rocksprings.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Meigs junior Luke Musser (14) goes for a layup during the Marauders’ 64-57 victory over Belpre on December 1, at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/01/web1_1.5-MHS-Musser.jpg Meigs junior Luke Musser (14) goes for a layup during the Marauders’ 64-57 victory over Belpre on December 1, at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports