URG women fall in KIAC semifinals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Second-seeded Point Park scored a pair of first half goals in a span of just 1:40 and rode the momentum to a 3-1 win over the University of Rio Grande, Thursday night, in the semifinal round of the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament at Highmark Stadium.

The Pioneers improved to 11-6-2 with the win and punched their ticket to the tourney’s title game on Saturday against fourth-seeded West Virginia University-Tech, which upset top-seeded Asbury University, 1-0, in Thursday’s other semifinal contest.

Rio Grande, the No. 3 seed and the tourney’s defending champion, finished its season at 8-10 with the loss.

Point Park snapped a scoreless tie when Alyson Joyce buried a shot into the upper right corner of the net off an assist by Abby Magliocca at the 23:14 mark.

The lead grew to 2-0 just 100 seconds later when Beth Millican scored on a breakaway, with an assist from Leeza Tokarski.

An unassisted goal by Noel Hartle with 7:16 left before the intermission pushed the Pioneers’ advantage to 3-0 and, essentially, sealed the victory.

Rio Grande did get on the scoreboard just under eight minutes into the second half when senior Kasey Crow (Chillicothe, OH) found the back of the net off the rebound of a shot which ricocheted off the crossbar, slicing the deficit to 3-1.

But that’s as close as the RedStorm could get the rest of the way.

Erica Roney stopped five shots in goal for Point Park, which enjoyed a 14-9 edge in shots and an 8-6 cushion in shots on goal.

Sophomore Kristin Garn (Morrow, OH) also had five saves in a losing cause for Rio Grande.

The loss represented the final collegiate contest for five Rio seniors – Crow, Melissa Dickerson, Taylor Ahrens, Courtney Young and Rachel Hoffman.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.