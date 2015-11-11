West teams win All-Star soccer games

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Southeast District Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association hosted the 2015 All-Star games for boys and girls soccer on Sunday at Chillicothe High School in Ross County.

The West team defeated the East team 3-1 in the girls contest, while the boys West team beat the East team 5-2.

Unioto’s Lexi Maugher put the West team on the board in the 16th minute of the ladies’ contest. A few seconds later, Kayla Tomlin of Eastern Brown netted a goal to put the West up 2-0.

The East team got themselves on the board thanks to a corner kick from Jackson’s Amelia Bragg. Elizabeth Nedved of Circleville headed the Bragg pass to cut the lead to 2-1 with 22 minutes left in the first half. Katie Butler of North Adams scored off a corner kick in the 25th minute to give the West the two-score victory.

Dustin Goetz of Athens helped the East take the lead early in the boys’ game. Goetz netted a goal off a cross from his Bulldog teammate Victor Davis in the 15th minute. In the 19th minute, Chillicothe’s Jason Johansen netted a 15-yard goal to tie the game at 1-all.

Noah Scott of Lynchburg Clay gave the West the lead with 11:19 left in the first half. The West team held on to the 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

The West took a firm hold of the game in the second half. Zane Trace’s Josh Monasco netted an unassisted goal

in the 11th minute to make it 3-1 for the West. Aaron Pertuset of North Adams scored a goal of his own with 25 minutes left in the game. A minute later, Monasco crossed the ball to Logan Elm’s Preston Schultz to get another goal with 24 minutes left in the contest.

The East team didn’t go quiet into the night. Chesapeake’s Wesley Stephen netted a goal off an assist from Gallia Academy’s Logan Carpenter with 12:22 left in the game, but the West held on to the contest.

