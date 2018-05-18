Hard Work Camp headlines Rio MBB camp slate

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande men’s basketball program has announced its 2018 summer camp schedule.

The Little Storm Day Camp is scheduled for June 12-13, from 10 a.m.-noon p.m. each day, at the Lyne Center on the URG campus. The camp is open to boys and girls, ages 6-9, and the cost is $50.

On the same days, the RedStorm will host a Shooting Camp for boys and girls, age 8-18, from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $50.

A Point Guard Camp for boys and girls age 12-18 is set for Saturday, June 16, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $40.

The camps will focus on the fundamentals of the game and will be conducted by Rio Grande head coach Ken French, his staff and current players.

The highlight of the summer schedule is the annual Hard Work Camp, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 24-Friday, June 29. The individual camp is for boys only, age 10-16.

Cost is $220 for commuters and $320 for overnight campers. Fees include lodging, meals, awards, a reversible camp jersey and a camp t-shirt.

The camp emphasizes offensive and defensive fundamentals, team play and work ethic. It also features “The Triple”, the only triple-elimination tournament in the country, which begins around noon on the 28th and concludes in the early morning hours of the 29th.

The awards ceremony, in which parents are encouraged to attend, is scheduled for Friday, June 29, from 9:30-11 a.m., and will conclude the camp.

Online registration for all of the camps is available through the men’s basketball link on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are also available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.

Registration forms/checks should be mailed to Big Red Basketball Camp, University of Rio Grande Basketball Office, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to Big Red Basketball Camp.

For more information, contact French at 740-245-7294, 1-800-282-7201 (ext. 7294), or send e-mail to kfrench@rio.edu

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

