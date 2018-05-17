Eastern, Lady Does earn regional spots

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — It started well, at least by Meat Loaf standards.

Both Eastern and Southern came away with regional qualifiers on Day One, while South Gallia hopes to join the pair this weekend following the start of the 2018 Division III Southeast District track and field championships held Wednesday evening at Southeastern High School in Ross County.

Both the Lady Eagles and Lady Tornadoes came away with a single regional qualifier through three events, while the Eagles also landed one regional spot after four completed events in the North Division.

Neither the Rebels nor Lady Rebels earned a top-four spot to advance to regionals. SGHS also did not score a single point in either of the two Day One competitions.

The Lady Eagles currently sit in a three-way tie for sixth place with Waterford and Trimble, as each program has eight points.

All of Eastern’s points came from a runner-up performance by the 4x800m relay squad of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst. The quartet posted a qualifying time of 10:49.55.

The Lady Tornadoes are currently tied with Rock Hill and Piketon for 11th place after tallying five points after three events.

Baylee Wolfe accounted for all of Southern’s points after qualifying for regionals with a fourth place effort of five feet even in the high jump.

Federal Hocking currently holds a slim 14-13 edge on Wheelersburg in the Day One standings, with a total of 17 girls teams scoring at least one point through three events.

The Eagles currently have the lone regional qualifier on the boys side through four events, as well as nine points and eighth place in the North standings.

Mason Dishong advanced to the regional meet after placing fourth in the discus event with a throw of 128 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Tyler Davis just missed the cut after finishing fifth in the same event with a heave of 127 feet, 6 inches.

The Tornadoes currently sit 11th out of 11 scoring teams with three points. Trey McNickle collected those points after finishing sixth in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 3½ inches.

Nelsonville-York (38) currently holds a 15-point lead on runner-up Belpre (23) after four Day One events.

The final day of the district meet will be on Saturday at SEHS.

The Division III regional meet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23, and Friday, May 25, at Fairfield Union High School outside of Lancaster.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Division III Southeast District meet.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

