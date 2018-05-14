GAHS fifth at OVC meet

IRONTON, Ohio — A fifth place day for the Blue and White.

The Gallia Academy track and field team claimed fifth in both the boys and girls team competitions at the Ohio Valley Conference championships on Saturday at Ironton High School.

The girls team title was won by Fairland with a score of 146.75, a full 37 ahead of second place Portsmouth. Rock Hill was third at 92.5, followed by Coal Grove at 91.25, and Gallia Academy at 87.5. Ironton claimed sixth with 64.75, Chesapeake was seventh with 43.5, while South Point rounded out the eight-team field with 16.

The Blue Angels’ 4x800m relay team of Kristen Jamora, Brooke Johnson, Brooke Hamilton and Sarah Watts was first with a time of 10:49.27, while the 4x400m relay team of Jamora, Johnson, Watts and Peri Martin was second with a time of 4:35.28.

The team of Martin, Katie Queen, Taylor Facemire and Gretchen McConnell was third with a time of 1:58.13 in the 4x200m, while the team and Martin, Queen, McConnell and Emily Eads was third with a time of 55.49 in the 4x100m.

Individually for the Blue Angels, Watts won the 800m run with a time of 2:27.86, and claimed third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:04.08. Alex Barnes finished runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15-8.75.

Ryelee Sipple was third in the discus throw with a distance of 82-5, Haylie Polinsky was fourth in the shot put at 28-1, while Eliza Davies tied for fourth in the high jump at 4-8.

Rock Hill won the boys team title with a 144, followed by Portsmouth at 121, Chesapeake at 100 and Coach Grove at 94. Gallia Academy’s fifth place score was 83, while Fairland was sixth with 74, Ironton was seventh with 28 and South Point was eighth with 15.

The Blue Devils’ 4x200m relay team of Cory Call, Spencer Harris, Ryan Donovsky and John Stout was third with a time of 1:35.81, while the 4x40om relay team of Ian Hill, Kyle Greenlee, Caleb Greenlee and Spencer Harris was fourth with a time of 3:48.78.

In individual events for the Blue Devils, Stout was second in both the 100m dash and 200m dash, with times of 11.61 and 23.22 respectively, while taking fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 55.16. Ezra Blain was third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.19.

Gallia Academy freshman Sarah Watts, left, and sophomore Brooke Johnson both hit full stride during the 400m dash event held at the 2018 Battle for the Anchor on April 30 at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

