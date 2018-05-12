Morgain Little signs with KSU-T volleyball

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — She’ll still be a Lady Eagle, just with a little more Gold.

On May 7 at Eastern High School, senior Morgain Little signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Kent State Tuscarawas Golden Eagles volleyball team.

“It’s just something I’ve always liked to do, I play over at my church a lot,” Little said of volleyball. “I would like to be an outside hitter or a middle, that’s what I normally play, so I’d like to continue to do that. When I get a kill is my favorite part. It’ll be my main focus, because I won’t be running track and field like I have in the past.”

Little is a four-year letter winner at Eastern, where she’s helped the Lady Eagles to a combined 39-25 record in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division in four seasons.

In her freshman season, the Lady Eagles were 9-14, but Little helped decrease the loss total in each of the next three seasons. As a sophomore, Little helped the Lady Eagles to a 15-11 record and a district championship.

Little helped EHS win three sectional championships in total, with Eastern posting a 14-10 record in her junior season and a 16-8 mark in her senior campaign.

For her first three seasons at Eastern, Little was coached by Katie Williams, with Megan Cross leading the Lady Eagles in Morgain’s senior year.

“Morgain is great at taking criticism and making immediate changes,” said Williams. “From her freshman year to watching her play as a senior, she changed so much and grew fundamentally so much. She was one of our most reliable players and went from right side to being our power left during her junior year. She’s very smart, very intelligent, a student of the game, because she could recognize things and know where she needed to put the ball to score.”

Little was named to the all-TVC Hocking team in her junior season, while being named to the all-District 13 honorable mention list as a junior and a senior.

“Morgain has an incredible work ethic,” Williams said. “If she wills something to happen, it will happen, athletically and academically. I think that she’ll adapt and learn quickly. We tried to prepare them for a quick game, quick eye sequencing, quick attacks and quick offenses. She knows all of the defenses and knows how to fundamentally play, so she’s hopefully going to be ahead of a lot of people in that aspect.”

Little noted that her favorite memories of high school volleyball may have come off the court.

“The bus rides were always fun,” Little said. “We all sang in the locker room, listening to music and dancing around to prepare for the game.”

Morgain will be joining a Golden Eagles team that competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Kent State Tuscarawas athletics are directed by Rob Brindley, who’s excited to welcome Morgain to the KSU-T family.

“Morgain is going to be a special person for us,” Brindley said. “She comes to us with a great pedigree in volleyball, she loves the game and is a student of the game. She’s also a good student, so she’s going to come right in and make her mark, both academically and athletically.”

The Golden Eagles, in their third year as a program, are coached by Mindy Craig.

“Morgain is quite an accomplished young lady and we are lucky to have her,” said Craig. “She loves volleyball and is not afraid to put in the time to improve her skills to get even better. She will be very impactful on our team and shows a great sense of pride and dedication to sport and academics.”

Little — who holds a 4.187 grade point average and is ranked third in the 2018 graduating class — will major in animal science and biology at KSU-T with a plan to be a vet-tech in a zoo, hopefully working with large cats.

“There are only three school that have a vet-tech program in Ohio, and it was the one that was the most welcoming when I went to visit it,” said Little.

While at Eastern, Morgain has also been a member of the track and field team, the National Honor Society and the Model United Nations.

On May 7 at Eastern High School, senior Morgain Little signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Kent State Tuscarawas volleyball team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Shilo Little, Morgain Little, Adam Little and Austin Little. Standing in the back row are KSU-T Athletic Director Rob Brindley, former EHS volleyball coach Katie Williams, EHS Principal Shawn Bush, and Eastern athletic director Joshua Mummey. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_5.13-EHS-Little.jpg On May 7 at Eastern High School, senior Morgain Little signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Kent State Tuscarawas volleyball team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Shilo Little, Morgain Little, Adam Little and Austin Little. Standing in the back row are KSU-T Athletic Director Rob Brindley, former EHS volleyball coach Katie Williams, EHS Principal Shawn Bush, and Eastern athletic director Joshua Mummey. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Morgain Little (12) goes up for a spike during the Lady Eagles’ non-conference match at Meigs on Oct. 2, 2017. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_5.13-wo-EHS-Morgain.jpg Eastern senior Morgain Little (12) goes up for a spike during the Lady Eagles’ non-conference match at Meigs on Oct. 2, 2017. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

