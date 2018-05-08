Lady Vikings knock out RV, 5-1

McARTHUR, Ohio — A meeting with a familiar foe provides a season-ending trilogy for the Lady Raiders.

The River Valley softball team mustered just three hits, as two run-producing extra base hits helped guide the host Lady Vikings to a 5-1 victory on Monday night in a Division II sectional semifinal contest in Vinton County.

VCHS rose to a 2-0 advantage in the first, when Kelsey Ward reached on a two-out single and later scored when Shalyn Refitt followed with a double. Refitt provided Vinton County’s second run of the frame, when a passed ball and error by RVHS allowed her to reach home.

River Valley (6-10) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second, when Kasey Birchfield scored by way of dropped third strike forcing a throw to first to retire Kaylee Tucker.

The Lady Vikings extended the deficit to two runs in the fourth, when a solo home run from Refitt pushed the lead to 3-1.

Vinton County furthered its advantage to 4-1 in the fifth, as they manufactured one run on two hits and an error in the inning by the Silver and Black.

VCHS took a 5-1 lead in the sixth, as they retired the Lady Raiders in order in the finale to close out the four-run victory.

Arika Barr suffered the loss for River Valley, as she allowed five runs, seven hits, with one walk, while striking out seven hitters in six innings of work.

Barr, Cierra Roberts and Isabella Mershon each had one hit apiece, respectively.

Birchfield provided the lone run, while Tucker was credited with the RBI to close out the offensive totals for the Lady Raiders in the contest.

Refitt earned the victory for VCHS, as she pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. Refitt also led the Lady Vikings at the plate with two safeties, two RBI and scored once.

Lacy Stapleton also finished with two hits and one run scored, while Brookesanne Barnett, Darian Radabaugh and Ward each had one safety.

Josie Hembree also scored a run to conclude the offensive totals for Vinton County.

The sectional semifinal setback was the third encounter of the season between the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division teams.

River Valley earned a regular season split against Vinton County by way of a 14-1 victory on April 12 in McArthur, while suffering a 8-7 defeat to the Maroon and Gray on May 1 in Gallia County.

RVHS junior Chloe Gee drives a ball up the middle during the Lady Raiders contest against South Gallia on May 4 in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

