Blue Devils sweep Portsmouth, 7-0

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Never in doubt.

The Gallia Academy baseball team allowed only three hits to Ohio Valley Conference foe Portsmouth en route to a 7-0 victory on Thursday night in Scioto County.

The Blue Devils (11-10, 8-6 OVC) leaped to a 1-0 lead in the first, as Trent Johnson lead of the contest with a walk and later scored on a passed ball with two outs.

GAHS extended its advantage to 3-0 in the second, as Dylan Smith and Matt Moreaux reached on a single and walk, respectively, then scored on a two-out RBI double by Dakota Young.

The Blue and White furthered their lead to 5-0 in the fourth, manufacturing two runs on two hits, two walks and a fielding miscue by the Trojans in the inning.

Gallia Academy tacked on two additional runs in the fifth, as Bo Saxon and Kaden Thomas scored in the inning to stake the visitors to a 7-0 advantage.

PHS without a hit over the span of the final three innings of the game, as GAHS closed out the seven-run victory.

Blue Devils’ pitcher Josh Faro earned a complete game shutout victory, as he surrender three hits, one walk, while striking out nine hitters. Faro also provided two hits on offense.

Young led GAHS at the plate with two doubles and drove in three runs. Smith also added two hits, one RBI and scored twice.

Thomas had one safety to conclude the hit totals for the Blue Devils in the contest.

Issac Kelley took the loss for Portsmouth, allowing seven runs on five hits, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Jack Workman appeared in three innings of relief, surrendering no runs, two hits, three walks, while striking out two batters.

William Sturgill, Resse Johnson and Devin Jackson each had one hit apiece for the Trojans.

The victory for Gallia Academy also served as a season sweep, having previously downed Portsmouth 24-14 on April 13 in Centenary.

The Blue Devils open Division II tournament play on Thursday when they travel to Marietta for a sectional final contest at 5 p.m.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

