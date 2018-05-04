Lady Marauders sweep Athens, 12-1

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders are counting reasons to smile.

The Meigs softball team picked up its 11th win of the season, scoring 12 runs and pounding out 13 hits on Thursday evening in Athens County, as the Lady Marauders claimed a 12-1 victory over host Athens.

Meigs (11-6, 9-2 TVC Ohio) led wire-to-wire, as the first five Lady Marauders to come to the plate came around to score, despite just two hits in the inning.

The Lady Marauder lead grew to 6-0 in the top of the second, as Peyton Rowe singled home Taylor Swartz. Karington Brinker drove in Jerrica Smith in the top of the third, pushing the MHS advantage to 7-0.

The Lady Bulldogs scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the third, as Stewart doubled home Brannon.

Meigs got the run back and then some in the top of the fourth, beginning with Breanna Zirkle singling home Swartz. The very next batter, Rowe, blasted a home run to make the score 10-1. Later in the fourth inning, Jerrica Smith doubled home Chonslyn Spaun, stretching the lead to 10.

The Maroon and Gold capped off their 12-1 victory with Zirkle scoring on a two-out double by Spaun in the top of the fifth inning.

Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs, striking out three batters, walking none, while allowing one earned run and three hits.

Casto suffered the loss in 3⅓ innings for AHS, allowing 10 runs, four earned, on eight hits and a walk.

Leading the MHS offense, Rowe was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three runs batted in, while Zirkle was 3-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in.

Spaun was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI for Meigs, Jerrica Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Swartz was 2-for-3 with a game-best three runs. Brinker singled once and drove in two runs in the win, Bre Lilly scored two runs, while Hannah Tackett scored once.

Stewart led Athens with a pair of doubles and one RBI, while Brannon doubled once and scored once.

Athens was responsible for five of the game’s six errors. MHS stranded six runners on base, twice as many as AHS.

Thursday was much more comfortable for the Lady Marauders than their first win over Athens, as MHS claimed a 13-10 win on April 12 in Rocksprings.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

