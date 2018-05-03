Blue Devils top Ironton, Cavs

CENTENARY, Ohio — Ending the regular season on a solid note.
The Gallia Academy tennis team concluded the 2018 campaign with a 6-7 overall record after claiming back-to-back wins over Ironton and Chillicothe this week in a pair of a non-conference contests.
The Blue Devils notched a season sweep of the Fighting Tigers after securing a 4-1 decision at IHS on Monday, then the Blue and White completed its home schedule in style following a 5-0 victory over the Cavs on Wednesday night.
GAHS won 10 of the 14 sets played against Ironton, but the guests dropped only one set in a trio of singles matches. The Orange and Black did win four of the five sets in doubles competition, but only managed a split in the final results
Pierce Wilcoxon netted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jaxson Pleasant in first singles, while Amane Sawamoto captured a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Aiden White in second singles. Kirsten Hesson completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Ali White in third singles.
The duo of Thomas Hamilton and Katie Carpenter claimed the Blue Devils’ final win with a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 decision over Elena Wilson and Todd Davidson in first doubles.
Nick Mayes and Brittany Masters fell 6-4, 7-6 to Siera Valance and Ethan Bennett in second doubles.
GAHS claimed a 3-2 victory over Ironton back on March 23 in Centenary.
The Blue and White had little trouble with the Cavs as four of the five competitions ended in straight-set fashion.
Hesson, however, had to rally from a one-set deficit and needed a tiebreaker to claim a 4-6, 6-1, 10-9 decision in third singles.
Wilcoxon was a love-and-love winner in first singles, while Sawamoto notched a 6-1, 6-2 victory in second singles.
Hamilton and Carpenter won 6-2, 6-2 in first doubles, with Mayes and Masters wrapping things up with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph.
The Blue Devils begin Division II sectional play on Monday and Tuesday in Portsmouth.
Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU