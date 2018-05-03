Tornadoes sweep Belpre, 8-5

MARIETTA, Ohio — Score early, score often.

The Southern baseball team scored five runs in the first inning against Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Belpre en route to an 8-5 victory on Wednesday night at Marietta College in Washington County.

The Tornadoes (12-4, 12-2 TVC Hocking) whirled to a 5-0 advantage in the first, as they sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning.Gage Shuler, Dylan Smith, Jensen Anderson, Billy Harmon and Ryan Acree each scored in the frame, as SHS utilized three hits, three walks, a hit by pitch and two Belpre errors to take the early lead.

The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to 5- 1 in the second, as Sean Tabler reached on a hit by pitch and later scored on an error.

Belpre narrowed the margin to 5-4 in the third, as Tabler, Bailey Sprague and Isaac Tullius each provided runs in the inning.

Both clubs were held scoreless until the sixth, when Southern extended its lead to 7-5 as Logan Drummer and Cole Steele each scored in the inning.

Each team added a run in the finale, as the Tornadoes closed out the three-run victory.

Smith led the way for SHS at the plate with two hits and also scored once in the contest.

Steele, Harmon and Shuler had one safety and scored one run apiece, respectively

Anderson, Acree, Parker and Drummer each scored once in the contest to conclude the offensive totals for the Purple and Gold.

Tabler and Tullius each finished with two hits to led the Orange and Black.

Sprague, Jesse Collins and Nick Godfrey provided one safety apiece, respectively, to conclude the hit totals for Belpre.

Southern committed one fielding miscue, while Belpre had six errors.

The win for Tornadoes also served as a season sweep, having proved victorious in their previous contest with the Golden Eagles on April 10 in Racine, Ohio.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.