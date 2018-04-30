Tornadoes top Wahama, 3-1

RACINE, Ohio — Late runs lift the Tornadoes.

The Southern baseball team and visiting Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Wahama were locked in a 1-all tie through 5½ innings on Saturday at Star Mill Park, but the Tornadoes rallied late en route to a 3-1 victory.

The Purple and Gold (10-4, 10-2 TVC Hocking) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth, as a sacrifice fly by Gage Shuler drove home Coltin Parker to stake SHS to a 1-0 lead.

The White Falcons (10-8, 7-6) countered in the top of the sixth, as David Hendrick reached on a one-out double and scored when an error off of the bat of Antonio Serevicz knotted the contest at 1-1.

The Tornadoes answered in the bottom half of the sixth, when Dylan Smith led off the inning with a triple and scored when Jensen Anderson followed with a single to propel the hosts to a 2-1 advantage.

SHS added a second run in the frame, as Billy Harmon reached on a walk and later scored on an error to extend the lead to 3-1 entering the finale.

Wahama threatened in the seventh, as Dalton Kearns singled and Tanner Smith reached on an error, but were left stranded on base as Southern closed out the two-run victory.

Dylan Smith was the winning pitcher of record for the Tornadoes, as he allowed one run on five hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings of work. Smith also had one hit and scored once in the contest.

Anderson, Ryan Laudermilt, Garrett Wolfe and Logan Wolfe each finished with one safety apiece for SHS. Anderson also had one RBI, while Wolfe scored.

Parker scored one run and Shuler provided one RBI to conclude the offensive totals for Southern.

Tanner Smith suffered the pitching loss for Wahama, allowing three runs, five hits, one walk, while striking out four hitters in six innings on the mound. Smith also had one safety at the plate.

Kearns, Serevicz, Hendrick and Tyler Bumgarner each had one hit for the White Falcons, as Hendrick scored once to close out their offensive totals in the contest.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

