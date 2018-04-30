South Gallia competes at SP Invite

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A great day to be a Pirate.

The Wheelersburg boys and girls teams were both victorious at the South Point Invitational track and field meet on Friday in Lawrence County.

The Lady Pirates total of 152 was 33 ahead of second place Fairland. Eastern placed third with a total of 91, followed by Portsmouth with 88, Rock Hill with 55.5, Coal Grove with 46, and Chesapeake with 32.5.

St. Joseph Central was eight with 25, followed by the hosts with 24, and Minford with 20. Raceland rounded out the 11-team field with a team score of with four.

The Lady Eagles earned runner-up finishes in three of the four relays, with the 4x100m team of Kylie Tolliver, Jaymie Basham, Morgain Little and Rylee Haggy posting a time of 55.12, the 4x200m quartet of Haggy, Basham, Jessica Cook and Jenna Chadwell turning in a time of 1:57.46, and the 4x800m squad of Whitney Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Ally Durst recording a time of 10:59.36.

The EHS 4x400m relay team of Cook, Chadwell, Ally Durst and Alisa Ord was third with a time of 4:35.08.

In individual events, Layna Catlett led Eastern, winning the discus throw at 102-7, and finishing third in the shot put at 33-5.

Cook was second in the 800m with a time of 2:28.97 for EHS, Ally Durst was fourth in the 1600m with a time of 5:54.06, while Kaitlyn Hawk was fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 13:34.42.

Katlin Fick picked up a pair of fifth place finishes for Eastern, running the 100m hurdles in 18.73, and the 300m hurdles in 54.79. Also with fifth place marks, McKenzie Long recorded a distance of 85-10 in the discus throw, while Whitney Durst ran the 3200m in 13:41.88.

Placing sixth for Eastern, Ord had a time of 18.79 in the 100m hurdles, and Morris posted a time of 2:47.8 in the 800m run.

The Lady Rebels didn’t score in the invitational, but had three ninth place finishers with Alyssa Cremeens in the 100m dash, Olivia Harrison in the 300m hurdles and Alex Lu in the 3200m run.

The Wheelersburg boys’ total of 101 was six ahead of runner-up Portsmouth. Rock Hill and Fairland tied for third with 93, Chesapeake was fifth at 90, while Minford was sixth with 71 and Coal Grove was seventh with 55.

Eastern was eighth with a score of 29, followed by Fairview with 15, South Gallia with nine, and Raceland with six. The Pointers rounded out the 12-team field with four points.

The Eagle relay team of Blake Newland, Noah Browning, Blaise Facemyer and Michael Letson was sixth in the 4x400m with a time of 3:57.89.

Individually, Browning was second in the 800m run with a time of 2:08.58, and sixth in the 100m dash at 12.02. Tyler Davis was third in the discus throw and sixth in the shot put, with distances of 129-5 and 39-10 respectively. Mason Dishong was fifth in the discus throw with a mark of 119-1.

Leading the Rebels, Kyle Northup was second in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 South Point Invitational.

South Gallia junior Kyle Northup competes in the high jump at the Rocky Brands Invitational on March 31 in Nelsonville, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_5.1-SG-Northup.jpg South Gallia junior Kyle Northup competes in the high jump at the Rocky Brands Invitational on March 31 in Nelsonville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

