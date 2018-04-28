Lady Falcons sweep Fed Hock, 16-4

STEWART, Ohio — Getting back in gear.

After dropping five of its last six outings, the Wahama softball team returned to its winning ways on Friday night following a 16-4 decision over host Federal Hocking in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Athens County.

The Lady Falcons (13-10, 9-3 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire as the guests built a 6-1 advantage after one inning and ultimately never looked back.

The Red and White increased their lead to 9-1 after a trio of runs in the top of the second, but the Lady Lancers countered with three scores of their own in the home half of the third for a five-run deficit.

FHHS, however, was never closer as Wahama reeled off four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to complete the mercy-rule triumph. WHS also claimed a season sweep after posting a 15-0 decision back on April 9 in Hartford, W.Va.

The Lady Falcons sent 10 batters to the plate in the top half of the first, but needed only two at-bats to claim a permanent lead. Hannah Rose drew a leadoff walk and then scored on an Emma Gibbs double for an early 1-0 edge.

Wahama outhit the hosts by a sizable 19-5 overall margin and both teams committed an error apiece in the game. WHS stranded five runners on base, while the Lady Lancers left four on the bags.

Emma Gibbs was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out 16 of Wahama’s 18 defensive outs. Hill took the loss after surrendering 15 earned runs, 19 hits and five walks over six frames while fanning two.

Ten different Lady Falcons had a hit in the victory, with Gibbs and Rose leading the way with four and three hits respectively. Emily VanMatre, Ashtyn Russell, Victoria VanMatre and Grace Haddox were next with two hits apiece, while Maddy VanMatre, Deborah Miller, Hannah Billups and Harley Roush completed things with a safety each.

Gibbs drove in a team-high five RBIs, with Emily VanMatre and Maddy VanMatre each knocking in two RBIs. Rose and Victoria VanMatre scored three times each, while Russell, Haddox and Kailyn Allison also crossed home plate twice apiece.

Gould, Dunfee, Mayle, Gillian and LeMaster had the lone hits for Federal Hocking. Gillian also accounted for both of the Lady Lancers’ RBIs.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

