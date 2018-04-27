Lady Spartans sweep Meigs, 6-1

ALBANY, Ohio — The Lady Spartans are alone in first.

The Alexander softball team moved into sole possession of first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings on Thursday in Athens County, defeating guest Meigs by a 6-1 count.

After beginning the game with back-to-back scoreless innings, Alexander (11-3, 7-1 TVC Ohio) broke the scoreless tie in the home half of the third, as Jadyn Mace hit a solo home run with two outs.

Meigs (8-6, 6-2) tied the game in the top of the following inning, as Peyton Rowe scored on a Jerrica Smith sac-fly.

The game wasn’t tied for long, as Alexander began the bottom of the fourth with three straight hits and ultimately plated three runs in the inning.

The Lady Spartans plated an insurance run in each of the next two innings and led 6-1. The Lady Marauders never advanced beyond first base in the final three frames and fell by five runs.

Breanna Zirkle suffered the pitching loss for the Lady Marauders, allowing six runs, five earned, on 10 hits in a complete game.

Gracie Hill earned the pitching win in a complete game, striking out one and walking two, while giving up one unearned run and four hits.

Ciera Older and Karington Brinker both singled twice to lead the Lady Marauder offense. Rowe scored the team’s lone run, while Jerrica Smith earned an RBI.

Hailie Miller led the victors, going 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and one RBI. Abby Howard doubled once and drove in two runs for AHS, while Mace hit a home run, scored once and earned an RBI.

Alexander committed two of the game’s three errors. Both teams stranded five runners on base in the contest.

The Lady Marauders also dropped a 9-1 decision to the Lady Spartans on April 20 in Rocksprings.

Meigs will be back on the diamond at Jackson on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

