Eastern fends off Falcons, 18-0

HEMLOCK, Ohio — A sweet 16.

The Eastern baseball team picked up its 16th victory of the season on Thursday in Perry County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller by a 18-0 count in five innings.

Eastern (16-2, 12-1 TVC Hocking) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second, with two runs scoring without the benefit of a hit. Four more Eagles came around to score in the next inning, as EHS combined three hits with three walks.

The guests broke the game open with eight runs on the strength of eight hits in the top of the fourth, and then EHS capped off the 18-0 victory with a quartet of runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter in the top of the fifth.

Isaiah Fish earned the pitching victory in 1⅔ innings of relief for Eastern, striking out two, while allowing one hit and one walk. Taking the no-decision in 1⅓ innings was EHS starting pitcher Christian Mattox, who also struck out two batters, walked one and gave up one hit. Austin Coleman pitched the final two frames perfectly for the Eagles, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

Bartley took the loss in four innings for the Falcons, surrendering 14 runs on 11 hits, five walks and one hit batter, while striking out two.

Leading the Eagle offense, Josh Brewer was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three runs batted in, Mattox was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and one RBI, Fish was 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs, while Matthew Blanchard was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.

Coleman doubled once, scored three times and drove in two runs in the win, Ethen Richmond singled once and scored three times, while Owen Arix singled once, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Nate Durst, Ryan Harbour and Colton Reynolds each singled once and scored once, with Harbour and Reynolds each driving in a run. Isaac Nottingham scored once for the Eagles, while Kaleb Honaker drove in one run.

Needham and Hettich both singled once for the hosts.

Eastern committed the game’s only error and left four runners on base, while Miller stranded five runners.

The Eagles also defeated MHS by an 11-0 tally on March 27 in Tuppers Plains.

After facing Whiteoak and Greenfield McClain on Friday at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium, Eastern will return to Meigs County to face Waterford on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.