Lady Eagles soar past Miller, 23-0

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Offensive déjà vu.

The Eastern softball team — which claimed a 23-2 victory over Miller on March 27 in Tuppers Plains — completed the season sweep of the Lady Falcons on Thursday in Perry County, defeating host MHS by a 23-0 tally in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Eastern (14-3, 12-2 TVC Hocking) was held off the board in the opening inning, but more than made up for it in the top of the second, scoring 11 runs on eight walks, three hits and two errors.

Two more walks, two errors, a hit and a hit batter led four more Lady Eagles around to score in the top of the third. Eastern’s lead grew to 20-0 in the top of the fourth, as five runs crossed on three walks, two hits, two errors and a hit batter.

The Lady Eagles capped off the 23-0 win with three runs on two hits, two errors and a walk in the top of the fifth.

Sophie Carleton was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Eastern, allowing one hit, while striking out six batters and walking two.

Perani took the loss in two innings for the hosts, surrendering 11 runs, eight earned, on three hits and nine walks.

Leading Eastern’s offense, Ally Barber was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and three runs batted in, while Sydney Sanders was 2-for-2 with a run and three RBIs. Sidney Cook doubled once and scored twice for EHS, while Kelsey Casto doubled once, scored once and drove in one run.

Courtney Fitzgerald and Kelsey Roberts both singled once for EHS, with Fitzgerald scoring five runs and driving in three. Kennadi Rockhold and Emmalea Durst both contributed four runs to the winning cause, Tessa Rockhold added two runs, while Cera Grueser scored one. Carleton had two RBIs for Eastern, while Faith Smeeks finished with one RBI.

Chappelear had Miller’s only hit in the contest, a single with one out in the third inning.

Miller was responsible for all-10 of the game’s errors. Eastern stranded seven runners on base, while Miller stranded four.

The Lady Eagles are scheduled to be back on their home field on Tuesday against Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

