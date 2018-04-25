Southern sweeps Falcons, 15-0

RACINE, Ohio — With a gust of early runs, the Tornadoes cruised to victory.

The Southern baseball team earned a season sweep over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Miller by way of a 15-0 win on Wednesday night at Star Mill Park.

The Tornadoes (8-3, 8-2) breezed to a 7-0 advantage in the first, they sent 11 hitters to the plate and manufactured seven runs on three hits, two walks, three hit batsmen and two errors by the Falcons.

The Purple and Gold tacked on two additional runs in the second, as Dylan Smith and Billy Harmon each scored in the inning to extend the margin to 9-0.

Southern’s lead grew to 15-0 in the bottom of the fourth frame, as they utilized two walks, two hit batters, one hit and two Miller errors, bringing home six runs to cap off the 15-run victory.

Gage Shuler earned the pitching win in three innings on the mound for the Tornadoes, striking out three, walking two and allowing no hits. Logan Drummer provided two innings of relief, as he surrendered no runs, two hits, one walk, while striking out two batters.

Harmon and Jensen Anderson each finished with two hits for the SHS offense, with Anderson scoring once and Harmon accounting for three runs scored.

Smith and Ryan Acree both singled once apiece, as Smith scored three times in the game. Shuler, Drummer, Garrett Wolfe and Auston Colburn scored two runs apiece, as each reached base twice in the contest without a hit.

The Purple and Gold drew a total of five walks and had five hitters reach base by way of being hit by a pitch in the contest.

The victory allowed for Southern to claim a season sweep of the Falcons after earning a 28-1 decision on April 6 in Meigs County.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

