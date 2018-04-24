Locals compete at Dragon Invite

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Rock Hill boys and Ashland Blazer girls came away with top honors on Friday at the 2018 Dragon Invitational held on the campus of Fairland High School in Lawrence County.

The 17-event track and field meet had over a dozen different programs at the annual competition, including a trio of Gallia County programs from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia. Despite numerous top-six efforts in both boys and girls meets, Gallia County gained only one event championship collectively.

Ashland Blazer captured the girls title by 31.5 points after posting a winning tally of 113 points. Portsmouth was the overall runner-up out of 16 scoring teams with 81.5 points, while the host Lady Dragons were third with 78 points.

The Lady Raiders placed fourth with 72 points and the Blue Angels were sixth overall with 46 points. The Lady Rebels did not score a single point at the event and therefore did not place in the final standings.

RVHS sophomore Elisabeth Moffett claimed the area’s lone championship in the discus event, posting a winning throw of 95 feet, 5½ inches. Moffett was one of the 11 top-six efforts for the Silver and Black in the girls competition.

Kelsey Brown was the shot put runner-up with a heave of 32 feet, 10½ inches, while Jenna Burke was second in the pole vault with a cleared height of 7 feet, 6 inches.

Kenzie Baker was the 3200m runner-up (12:29.50) and also placed fifth in the 1600m run with a mark of 5:42.39. Madison Tabor was fifth in the shot put (31-8½) and Hannah Culpepper was also fifth in the 3200m run (14:41.90).

Sarah Moffett was fifth in the 800m run (2:42.63) and Hannah Jacks finished sixth in the 100m dash with a time of 14.05 seconds.

The RVHS quartet of Moffett, Baker, Evalena Ehman and Savannah Reese placed fifth in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:53.43. Culpepper, Beth Gillman, Julia Nutter and Abigail Stout were also fifth in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 12:50.89.

The Blue Angels earned eight top-six finishes, with half of those ending up as top-three performances. The 4x800m relay squad of Kristen Jamora, Brooke Johnson, Brooke Hamilton and Sarah Watts placed second with a time of 11:18.87.

Jamie Steger was the discus runner-up with a throw of 89 feet, 9½ inches, while Watts was third in the 800m run (2:30.37). Jamora, Johnson, Hamilton and Watts were also third in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 4:45.73.

Peri Martin, Katie Queen, Tori Church and Gretchen McConnell were fourth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 56.15 seconds. Martin, Queen , McConnell and Taylor Facemire also finished fourth in the 4x200m relay with a mark of 2:01.88.

Martin was fifth in the 200m dash (28.78) and Johnson also ended up sixth in the 800m run with a time of 2:45.52.

South Gallia’s highest finish on the girls’ side came from Olivia Harrison after she placed ninth in the 100m hurdles.

A dozen different boys teams scored points, but Rock Hill came away with a 8.5-point victory after posting a winning tally of 112 points. Ashland Blazer was the runner-up with 103.5 points, while Portsmouth was third with 83 points.

The Raiders were eighth overall with seven top-six finishes and 46 points, while the Blue Devils also had seven top-six efforts while placing ninth with 42.5 points. The Rebels did not score a single point at the event and therefore did not place in the final standings.

The RVHS quartet of Brandon Call, George Rickett, Kyle Coen and Nathaniel Abbott ended up as the 4x800m relay runner-up with a time of 8:39.79. Eric Weber also finished second in the discus with a throw of 142 feet, 10½ inches.

Abbott was third in both the 1600m (4:42.14) and 3200m (10:36.34) events, while Call placed fourth in the 800m run with a mark of 2:13.75.

Call, Cole Young, Jared Reese and Layne Fitch were fifth in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:40.76. Ty VanSickle was also sixth in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 6 inches.

John Stout paced GAHS with a runner-up effort in the 200m dash (23.14) and was also third in the 100m sprint (11.56). Kyle Greenlee also placed third in the pole vault with a cleared height of 10 feet, 6 inches.

The quartet of Caleb Greenlee, Ian Hill, Kyle Greenlee and Spencer Harris were fourth in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 3:45.07. Hill, Ezra Blain, Coen Duncan and Braden Jamora also finished sixth with a time of 1:40.81 in the 4x200m relay.

Blain completed Gallia Academy’s day by placing fifth in the 300m hurdles (45.09) and sixth in the 110m hurdles (17.28).

South Gallia’s highest finish on the boys’ side came from Justin Butler after he placed ninth in the 110m hurdles.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Dragon Invitational at Fairland High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.