Rio baseball outslugs Eagles

VERSAILLES, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande built a six-run fourth inning lead and then used a four-run seventh inning uprising to pull away for good in an 11-6 win over Midway University, Friday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Chandler Field.

The RedStorm improved to 22-23 overall and 13-9 in the RSC with the victory, pulling to within one-half game of Midway for third place in the conference standings in the process.

The Eagles slipped to 22-19 overall and 13-8 in league play with the loss.

Rio Grande got a three-run home run in the second inning from sophomore Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) to chase Midway starter — and RSC Pitcher of the Week — Brandon Aoki, before adding a solo homer by sophomore Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) in the third and a two-run shot by senior Cody Blackburn (Amanda, OH) in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.

Midway closed the gap to 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a solo home run by Danny Maguire and a three-run homer by Koy Lindsey.

The RedStorm got one of the runs back in the fifth on a two-out double by senior Kameron Herring (Heath, OH) and a subsequent run-scoring single by junior Dalton Wilburn (Asheville, OH), but the Eagles scored in the bottom of the frame when Layne Peavler was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a wild pitch by Rio junior starter Zach Harvey (Kenova, WV) to make it 7-5.

That’s how things stayed until the seventh when the RedStorm parlayed three hits and an error into four more runs.

Junior Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) had a two-run single, while junior David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) added an RBI hit of his own in the frame.

Midway was the beneficiary of an RBI groundout from Barrett Croslin in the bottom of the eighth inning, but got no closer the rest of the way.

Shockley finished 4-for-4 with three RBI in the winning effort, while Michael Rodriguez also had four hits and two runs batted in. Blackburn and Herring added two hits each.

Harvey evened his record at 5-5 with the win, allowing 10 hits and six runs over 7-1/3 innings. He also struck out eight.

Maguire had three hits for the Eagles, while Peavler and Graham Luttor had two hits each in the loss.

Aoki dropped to 5-5 with the loss, allowing seven hits and three runs over two innings.

The two teams will conclude their weekend series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

