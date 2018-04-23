Waterford outlasts White Falcons, 11-9

MASON, W.Va. — An early deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the White Falcons.

The Wahama baseball team fell short of a comeback victory against Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Waterford on Friday, as the visiting Wildcats utilized the momentum of an early nine-run lead to earn an 11-9 win in Mason County.

The White Falcons (8-4, 6-3 TVC Hocking) trailed by nine runs in the bottom of the third, but cut the deficit to 9-2 by way of a two-out RBI single by Tyler Bumgarner to score Dalton Kearns and Tanner Smith.

Wahama closed the gap to 9-6 in the bottom of the fifth, as Bumgarner’s one-out single score Colton Arrington and Ethan VanMatre and Antonio Serevicz provided a two RBI with on a two-out double later in the inning.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 10-6 in the top of the sixth, as Bryce Hilverding led of with a single and later scored on an error.

Waterford added its final run on the contest in the seventh, as Noah Huffman tripled then scored on a bulk to extend the lead to 11-6.

The White Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, as Arrington led of with a walk and Smith and Bumgarner followed him onto the base path by being hit by pitches.

Arrington scored on a sacrifice by David Hendrick, while Smith and Bumgarner reached home on a double by Serevicz to cut the deficit to 11-9.

Waterford however halted any further attempts of a Wahama rally, as they retired the next two hitters to close out the two-run victory.

Kearns suffered the pitching loss for the Red and White, as he allowed 10 runs by way of 10 hits, with three walks while striking out seven hitters in 5⅔ innings on the mound.

Tanner Smith provided 1⅔ innings of relief and surrendered one run on one hit, with two strikeouts.

Tyler Bumgarner led the way for Wahama at the plate with two hits, one run scored and four RBI.

Serevicz was next with two safeties and four runs batted in, as VanMatre and Kearns each finished with one hit and one run scored apiece.

Hendrick provided a lone RBI in the contest, while Arrington and Smith each score two runs apiece, respectively. Jacob Fisher, Brayden Davenport each score once to conclude the offensive totals for the White Falcons.

Huffman was the winning pitcher for Waterford, as he provided five innings of work and allowed six runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Huffman also had three hits, one RBI and score four runs to lead the visitors.

Zane Heiss pitched two innings of relief and surrendered three runs on one hit, with a walk and three strikeouts. Heiss also scored once in the contest.

Braden Bellville, Brock Hayes and Hilverding each finished with two hits apiece, Hayes also had three RBI, while Bellville drove home two runs.

Russel Young had one safety and score once, while Peyten Stephens provided one hit, one run and and one run batted in.

Dylan Shriver also provided one RBI to conclude the offensive totals for the Wildcats.

Waterford stranded six total base runners in the contest, as Wahama left five on base.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

