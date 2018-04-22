Lady Vikings sweep Meigs in doubleheader

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A pair of eights wasn’t enough.

The Meigs softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader on its home field Saturday, falling by an 11-8 count and then a 13-8 margin to non-conference guest Ripley.

In the opening game, Meigs (8-5) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Taylor Swartz drew a walk and later scored. Ripley (9-7) stormed into a 4-1 lead in the top of the second, combining five hits with an error.

The Lady Marauders got two runs back in the bottom of the third, as Jerrica Smith singled home Swartz, then Peyton Rowe scored on a bases loaded walk.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Ripley stretched its lead to 9-3 in the top of the fifth, combining six hits and a walk. Jerrica Smith doubled home Breanna Zirkle in the bottom of the inning, trimming the RHS lead to 9-4.

The Lady Vikings scored their final two runs of the first game in the top of the sixth, after a trio of hits.

Thanks to four RHS errors in the final two innings, Meigs scored four runs, but fell by an 11-8 final.

Zirkle suffered the pitching loss in five innings of work, allowing 11 runs, nine earned, on 14 hits and a pair of walks. Karington Brinker threw two innings for Meigs and gave up three hits. Zirkle and Brinker both struck out two batters.

Jaelyn Hunt earned the pitching victory in five innings for Ripley, allowing four earned runs on six hits and six walks. Jahlea Bumpus tossed two innings in relief and allowed four unearned runs on two hits. Hunt struck out three, while Bumpus fanned one.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Mitchell was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored, Jerrica Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in, while Zirkle was 2-for-3 with a double.

Brinker and Alyssa Smith both singled once and drove in two runs, Swartz scored twice and drove in one run, while Hannah Tackett and Baylee Tracy each scored once.

Victoria Hinzman led the victors, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs and two RBIs, while Paige Swisher was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Ripley committed five of the game’s six errors. Meigs left eight runners on base, while RHS stranded nine.

In the second game, Ripley scored twice in the opening inning, but went scoreless for the next five frames. Meigs got one run back as Swartz scored on an error in the bottom of the first.

In the bottom of the second, Brinker doubled home Hannah Tackett. MHS took a 6-2 lead as Ciera Older drove in Tracy, then Zirkle drove in Swartz, Rowe brought Older in, and finally Alyssa Smith singled home Rowe.

Meigs stretched its lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the third, as Older drove in Tracy, and Zirkle drove in Swartz. Meigs put runners in scoring position in three of the final four innings, but couldn’t add on to its eight-run total.

The Lady Marauders were one out from victory in the top of the seventh, but an unlikely 11-run rally, featuring nine hits and two walks, gave Ripley a 13-8 victory.

Brinker took the loss in a complete game for Meigs, striking out three and allowing 12 runs, 11 earned, on 14 hits and four walks. Hunt earned the win in the circle for Ripley.

Swartz led Meigs at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Brinker and Tackett both doubled once and singled once, with Tackett scoring a run, while Zirkle and Alyssa Smith both singled twice, with Smith driving in a run.

Peyton Rowe and Jerrica Smith both singled once, with Rowe scoring a run. Older scored once and drove in two, while Tracy scored twice in the setback.

Cassidy Young led the Lady Vikings with a 4-for-5 game, which included two triples, a double, a single, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Meigs committed two errors, half as many as its guest. MHS stranded eight runners on base, while Ripley stranded six.

The Lady Marauders will try to end their three-game skid on Monday at Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

