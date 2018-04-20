Lady Eagles outlast Trimble, 7-3

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A lot closer than the first time, but the result remained the same.

The Eastern softball team broke away from a three-all tie with four consecutive runs over the final three-plus frames on Friday night and claimed a 7-3 victory over visiting Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Don Jackson Field.

The host Lady Eagles (11-1, 10-1 TVC Hocking) built a 1-0 advantage in the second as Kelsey Casto delivered a two-out single that plated Emmalea Durst, then Cera Grueser led off the third with a solo shot to left-center for a 2-0 cushion.

Following a Sidney Cook double and a sacrifice that advanced Cook to third, Kelsey Roberts grounded out and produced an RBI as Cook scored for a three-run lead.

The Lady Tomcats, however, tied the game up in the top of the fourth with a pair of hits and a pair of EHS errors.

Brown started the frame by reaching on an error, then advanced to third on a one-out single by Moore. Lackey reached on an error that allowed Brown to score for a 3-1 contest, then Turley singled home Moore for a 3-2 contest.

Hardy followed by hitting a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Lackey to come plateward, making it a three-all contest midway through the fourth.

Eastern, however, countered in its half of the fourth as Courtney Fitzgerald led the frame off with a double and later scored the eventual game-winning run on a single by Casto — making it a 4-3 contest.

THS left the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth and also stranded runners at first and second with one away in the sixth. The guests went down in order in the seventh.

The Lady Eagles added three insurance runs in the home half of the sixth, with Grueser starting things by reaching safely on a one-out error. Cook followed with a double that plated Grueser for a 5-3 contest, then Roberts blasted a two-run homer over the right-center field fence with two away — giving the hosts a 7-3 cushion.

The Green and White also claimed a season sweep of Trimble after posting a 14-0 decision in Glouster back on April 14.

The Lady Eagles outhit the guests by a 13-4 overall margin and also committed three of the nine errors in the game. EHS stranded nine runners on base, while Trimble left six on the bags.

Elaina Hensley was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three unearned runs, three hits and one walk over five innings while striking out five. Lunsford took the loss after surrendering three earned runs, 13 hits and one walk over six frames.

Fitzgerald led the hosts with three hits, followed by Cook, Durst, Roberts and Casto with two safeties apiece. Grueser and Tess Rockhold also had a hit each for the victors. Roberts knocked in three RBIs and Casto also drove in a pair of runs.

Moore and Turley each had two hits in the setback for Trimble.

