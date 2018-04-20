Blue Devils blank Chesapeake, 5-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — In baseball, it’s very hard to win without getting on base.

The Gallia Academy baseball team held visiting Ohio Valley Conference foe Chesapeake to just two hits en route to a 5-0 victory on Friday night at Bob Eastman Field in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (6-7, 5-4 OVC) jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the first, as Braden Simms reached on a one-out single and later scored on a two-out double by Garret McGuire.

The Panthers’ two hits of the contest came over the span of the first two innings, as Hansen singled in the opening frame and Martin had a safety to led off the top of the second. CHS was held to just four total base runners over seven innings.

GAHS extended it’s lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second, as Morgan Stanley led off the inning with a single and scored by way of a two-out single by Dakota Young. Young added the second run of the frame for the Blue and White when he scored on a single by Simms two hitters later.

Gallia Academy tacked on an additional run in the third, when Stanley again started the inning with a single and scored on a single by Kaden Thomas to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Blue Devils manufactured their final run of the contest in the fifth inning, by way of a led off walk and stolen base by Andrew Toller, a sacrifice bunt by Stanley and sacrifice fly by Matt Moreaux to take a 5-0 advantage.

The Panthers failed to produce a single base runner over the span of the remaining two innings of the contest, as GAHS closed out the five-run shutout victory.

Josh Faro was the winning pitcher, as he allowed no runs, two hits, two walks, while striking out 11 hitters in seven innings of work.

Simms led the Blue Devils at the plate with three hits, one RBI and one run scored. Stanley followed with two safeties and also scored twice.

Young, Thomas and McGuire each finished with one hit apiece, respectively.

Tyler Eddy suffered the loss for Chesapeake, as he surrendered five runs on eight hits, with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings on the mound.

Martin had one hit and a walk to lead the Panthers. Hansen had one safety and Wright walked to conclude the offensive statistics for Chesapeake.

Following the game, GAHS coach Rich Corvin as pleased with his teams performance — particularly the pitching and early offensive production.

“With Faro on the mound we seem like a different team,” said Corvin. “When we get him a couple of runs early in the game, we feel pretty comfortable. We scored in the first three innings tonight and offensively we executed the short game. We didn’t have any errors and I felt we had a great team effort.”

Gallia Academy junior Josh Faro (11) delivers a pitch during the Blue Devils’ 5-0 victory over Chesapeake on Friday night in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_4.22-GA-Faro.jpg Gallia Academy junior Josh Faro (11) delivers a pitch during the Blue Devils’ 5-0 victory over Chesapeake on Friday night in Centenary, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports GAHS junior Braden Simms drives a hit during the Blue Devils’ 5-0 victory over Chesapeake on Friday night in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_4.22-GA-Simms.jpg GAHS junior Braden Simms drives a hit during the Blue Devils’ 5-0 victory over Chesapeake on Friday night in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

