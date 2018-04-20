Blue Angels 10th at Cavalier Invite

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls track and field team claimed a 10th place finish on Thursday at the Cavalier Invitational hosted by Chillicothe High School in Ross County.

The Blue Angels — who participated as a split-squad and without the GAHS boys track and field team — scored six points, as Alex Barnes led the way with a third place finish in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 8 inches.

Wheelersburg claimed the girls team title with a score of 133½, followed by Athens at 132 and host Chillicothe at 102⅔. Vinton County was next with an 86, followed by Waverly (79), Unioto (42½), Jackson (28), Mifflin (20) and Adena (16).

The Blue and White were next with six, as Chillicothe’s B squad at 5⅓ rounded out the 11-team field.

On the boys side of the meet, the Cavaliers team earned top honors with a 120, while Mifflin (99) and Wheelersburg (96½) rounded out the top-three in the field of 10 schools.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Chillicothe Cavalier Invitational.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

