Meigs sweeps Lady Raiders

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Twice as nice.

The Lady Marauders softball team earned a pair of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division wins on Wednesday night, defeating visiting River Valley by final scores of 5-3 and 9-0 in Meigs County.

In the opening contest, the Maroon and Gold (8-2, 6-0 TVC Ohio) leaped to an early advantage in the first inning, as three hits, two walks and an error by RVHS staked the hosts to a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Raiders (3-6, 2-5) narrowed the margin to 4-2 in the top of the fourth, as Chloe Gee reached on a one-out single and later scored on a double by Skylar Jones. Jones plated the second RVHS run of the frame when Arika Barr singled with two outs.

Meigs furthered its lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth, when Taylor Swartz led off the frame with a walk and scored on a ground ball off of the bat of Breanna Zirkle.

River Valley cut the deficit to 5-3 in the finale, as Isabella Mershon led off with a double and scored on a two-out double by Sierra Somerville. Meigs however retired the next RVHS hitter to end any threat of a rally and close out the two-run victory.

Zirkle earned the pitching victory in the opener, as she surrendered three runs on six hits, while striking out six hitters in seven innings. Zirkle also provided one hit, one run and a RBI at the dish.

Alyssa Smith provided one safety and two runs batted in to lead the Lady Marauders, as Chonslyn Spaun and Rachel Keterson finished with one hit apiece. Spaun also scored a run in the contest.

Peyton Rowe added one RBI to the MHS effort, while Swartz scored two runs to conclude the offensive line for the hosts.

Barr suffered the loss for RVHS, as she provided six innings of work and allowed five runs on four hits, two walks, while striking out six hitters. Barr also had one hit and one RBI at the plate.

Somerville led the way for the Lady Raiders at the dish with two safeties and one RBI, as Gee and Jones chipped in with one hit apiece. Gee also scored a run, while Jones had one run scored and a run batted in to close out round out the offensive totals for River Valley.

The Lady Marauders left a total of three runners on base, while the Lady Raiders stranded two in game one.

The finale was favored the Lady Marauders as the jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first, as Swartz led off with a single and later scored on a two-out single by Rowe.

The Maroon and Gold added four additional runs in the second inning, as they sent nine hitters to the plate and manufactured five runs on three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch to take a 6-0 lead.

Meigs tacked on two more runs in the fifth, as Rowe and Spaun reached on consecutive singles and later scored to extend widen the gap to 8-0.

The Lady Marauders picked up their final run of the contest in the seventh inning, to close out a nine-run victory.

Zirkle earned the complete game shutout win, as she allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out seven hitters in seven innings of work.

Rowe led the way for Meigs at the plate with three hits and also scored a run. Alyssa Smith, Karrington Brinker, Spaun and Swartz each finished with one safety each. Spaun also scored two runs, while Swartz and Brinker provided one run scored apiece.

Barr suffered the loss in game two as she allowed six runs on five hits, with one base on balls, and one hit by pitch in two innings of work.

Somerville appeared in five innings of relief, allowing three runs on two hits, with three strikeouts.

Cierra Roberts provided the lone hit in the finale for River Valley with a double in the first inning.

RVHS committed three fielding miscues, while MHS had one error in the contest.

The Lady Marauders stranded three runners on base in the finale.

MHS senior Peyton Rowe fields a ground ball during the Lady Marauders doubleheader sweep of River Valley on Wednesday night in Meigs County. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_4.20-MHS-Rowe.jpg MHS senior Peyton Rowe fields a ground ball during the Lady Marauders doubleheader sweep of River Valley on Wednesday night in Meigs County. Scott Jones|OVP Sports RVHS junior Baylee Hollanbaugh connects with a swing during the Lady Marauders doubleheader sweep of River Valley on Wednesday night in Meigs County. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_4.20-RV-Hollan.jpg RVHS junior Baylee Hollanbaugh connects with a swing during the Lady Marauders doubleheader sweep of River Valley on Wednesday night in Meigs County. Scott Jones|OVP Sports MHS sophomore Karington Brinker attempts a swing during the Lady Marauders doubleheader sweep of River Valley on Wednesday night in Meigs County. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/04/web1_4.20-MHS-Brink.jpg MHS sophomore Karington Brinker attempts a swing during the Lady Marauders doubleheader sweep of River Valley on Wednesday night in Meigs County. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

