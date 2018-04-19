Lady Falcons mercy SG, Ravenswood

HARTFORD, W.Va. — They were at the mercy of the Lady Falcons.

The Wahama softball team played seven innings, scored 25 runs and allowed just three hits while picking up a pair of mercy-rule victories over visiting South Gallia and Ravenswood on Wednesday night in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (11-5, 7-1 TVC Hocking) received a no-hitter from Emma Gibbs in the opening game against the Lady Rebels, which resulted in a 12-0 decision in three innings of a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest.

WHS followed up the first victory by jumping out to an 8-0 lead through two innings against the Red Devilettes before scoring another six runs over the next two frames to wrap up a 13-3 triumph in four innings.

Gibbs needed only 48 pitches to reach the nine-out mark against SGHS, with five of those coming by strikeout. Gibbs did issue a walk apiece in the first and second frames, but faced only 10 batters in three innings of work.

Hannah Rose started the bottom of the first with a single and reached second on an error, then came home on a Gibbs double for the eventual game-winning run. Logan Eades entered as a courtesy runner for Gibbs and eventually scored on an error that allowed Emily VanMatre to reach safely.

VanMatre came plateward on a Maddy VanMatre single that made it 3-0, then Maddy VanMatre later scored on a wild pitch. Victoria VanMatre completed the first inning scoring on a one-out single from Hannah Billups as the hosts led 5-0.

The Lady Falcons sent another 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second, which led to seven runs on four hits, two walks and two errors — making it a 12-0 contest after two.

The Lady Rebels went 1-2-3 in the third, which was the only time that happened in the contest. Madisyn Spurlock drew a two-out walk in the first, while Kiersten Howell drew a one-out free pass in the second.

Wahama had 10 hits and also benefited from five SGHS errors. The hosts stranded four runners on base, while the Red and Gold left only one on the bags.

Rose, Gibbs and Billups led WHS with two hits apiece, followed by Haddox and all three VanMatres with a safety each. Billups and Emily VanMatre had two RBIs each against the Lady Rebels.

The Lady Falcons also claimed a season sweep of South Gallia after posting a 14-0 decision on April 13 in Mercerville.

Wahama wasted little time in the night cap as Emily VanMatre singled home Rose for an early 1-0 edge, then VanMatre came scored on a passed ball for a two-run cushion through one inning of play.

The hosts tacked on another five runs in the second, which started with singled by Billups and Eades — putting runners at second and third with one away.

Billups scored on a Rose single, then Eades came home on a Gibbs single that made it 4-0. Emily VanMatre picked up an RBI with a ground out that plated Rose, then Gibbs scored on a wild pitch for a 6-0 contest.

Grace Haddox provided the final run in the bottom of the second after scoring on a two-out single by Victoria VanMatre, making it a 7-0 contest.

Kendall Bowen ended the shutout bid in the top of the third with a one-out solo shot to left-center, then a pair of errors put Jala Sayre and Taylor Tribett at first and second with two away. Gracie Yeager drilled a double to right-center that plated Sayre and Tribett for a 7-3 contest midway through the third.

Billups started the home half of the third with a double, stole third and eventually scored on an Eades single. Rose tripled home Eades one batter later, then scored on a wild pitch for a 10-3 advantage.

Maddy VanMatre singled home Emily VanMatre with two outs in the third to secure an 11-3 lead headed into the fourth.

Ravenswood went down in order, then WHS benefited from a walk and three wild pitches, allowing Ashtyn Russell to score for a 12-3 edge.

Alexis Mick drew a one-out walk and was pinch-ran for by Kailyn Alison, then Alison scored on a two-out double by Rose that completed the walk-off triumph.

Wahama outhit RHS by a 15-3 overall margin and both teams committed two errors apiece. The Lady Falcons left three runners on base, while Ravenswood stranded two on the bags.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run and three hits over four innings while striking out four.

Rose paced the hosts with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, followed by Gibbs, Billups, Eades and all three VanMatres with two safeties apiece. Billups, Eades and Emily VanMatre scored two runs each for the victors.

Bowen, Tribett and Yeager accounted for the lone hits by the Red Devilettes. Yeager had two RBIs in the setback.

Wahama traveled to Trimble on Thursday and heads to the Symmes Valley tournament this Friday and Saturday.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

