Roane County tops Lady Tornadoes, 9-1

SPENCER, W.Va. — And it all started out so well.

The Southern softball team led 1-0, but surrendered nine straight runs and fell to non-conference host Roane County by a 9-1 count in five innings on Wednesday in the Mountaineer State.

Southern (7-3) claimed the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Jaiden Roberts drew a walk, stole two bases and then scored on a wild pitch.

Roane County (15-3) took the lead with one out in the bottom of the first inning, however, as Olivia Mace hit a two-run home run.

Southern’s first two batters of the second inning reached safely and eventually made it second and third, but the next 12 Lady Tornadoes were retired in order.

The Lady Raiders were blanked in the second and third innings, but began adding on to their lead in the bottom of the fourth, plating five runs on four errors and three hits.

Olivia Mace doubled home two runs for RCHS in the bottom of fifth, sealing the 9-1 mercy rule victory.

Sydney Cleland suffered the setback for the Lady Tornadoes, striking out two batters in a complete game, while surrendering nine runs, three earned, on 11 hits and a walk.

Olivia Mace was the winning pitcher of record for Roane County, giving up one earned run, two hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

Shelbi Dailey and Ciera Whitesell each singled once for the Lady Tornadoes, while Roberts scored the team’s only run.

Olivia Mace led the RCHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a run scored and three runs batted in. Halle Farmer was 2-for-3 with a run, Allison Mace doubled once, scored once and drove in one run, while Katie Gaughn singled once and scored twice.

Carley Jarrell singled once, scored once and drove in a pair for the victors, Shelby Lassiter singled once and scored once, while Hannah Lambert had a single and Ashlyn Spears scored a run.

The Lady Tornadoes were responsible for all-5 of the game’s errors. SHS stranded three runners on base, four fewer than RCHS.

Southern gets back to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play with a doubleheader against South Gallia on Thursday, and then SHS hosts rival Eastern on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.