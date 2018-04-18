Wahama sweeps Rebels, 18-2

MASON, W.Va. — Back in the win column.

After dropping a 6-1 shocker to Belpre just 24 hours earlier, the Wahama baseball team returned to its winning ways on Wednesday night following an 18-2 decision over visiting South Gallia in a Tri+Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The White Falcons (8-3, 6-2 TVC Hocking) led 6-0 after one inning and were up by four midway through the second, but the hosts scored a dozen consecutive runs between the second and fourth frames while establishing a 16-run cushion through four complete.

The Rebels managed to put a runner on first base with one out in the top of the fifth, but followed with consecutive outs that completed the mercy-rule decision.

Wahama also claimed a season sweep of SGHS after posting a 44-0 win on April 14 in Mercerville.

Ethan VanMatre singled with one out in the bottom of the first, then stole second and third before coming home on an error. That run proved to be the game-winner and the first of six for the Red and White in the frame.

South Gallia’s lone offensive bright spot came in the top of the second as Wade Luther and Austin Stapleton both scored on a two-out single by Jeffrey Sheets, cutting the deficit down to 6-2.

Cooper Peters scored on a Dalton Kearns triple in the second for a 7-2 cushion, then eight batters went to the plate in the home half of the third — resulting in four runs on two hits, a walk, a hit batter and an error. The end result gave the hosts a sizable 11-2 advantage through three complete.

WHS sent another dozen batters to the plate in the fourth, which yielded seven runs on three hits, two walks and four errors — making it 18-2 after four full frames.

The White Falcons outhit SGHS by a 9-1 overall margin and also committed only one of the eight errors in the contest. Wahama left five runners on base, while the guests stranded only two on the bags.

Tyler Bumgarner was the winning pitcher of record after allowing an unearned run, no hits and a walk over 1⅔ innings while striking out three. Andrew Small took the loss after surrendering 16 runs (four earned), eight hits and five walks over 3⅔ frames while fanning one.

VanMatre led Wahama with two hits and three RBIs, followed by Kearns, Tanner Smith, Brennen Grate, Ronin Madill, Drew Fowler, Colton Arrington and Bryce Meadows with a safety apiece.

Fowler and Madill both drove in two RBIs, while Peters scored a team-best four runs. VanMatre, Grate and Madill also scored two runs apiece in the triumph.

Sheets had the lone Rebel hit to go along with two RBIs.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

